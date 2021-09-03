EPD arrests man over white supremacist graffiti

EPD MEDIA RELEASE – September 3, 2021

Eureka Police Arrest Man for Vandalizing Skatepark with White Supremacist-Related Graffiti

On Friday, September 3, 2021, at about 1:15 AM, a Eureka Police Department officer conducting a patrol check at Cooper Gulch (1720 10th Street, Eureka) observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The officer also saw a man and woman loitering nearby at the skate park.

The officer inspected the skate park and found what appeared to be fresh gang-related graffiti which included white supremacist/power symbols. Upon further investigation, the officer located evidence associated with the graffiti vandalism inside the vehicle and on the male.

Upon questioning, the male, Shawn Anthony Miller (age 32 of Eureka), confessed to the vandalism. Miller was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for 594(b)(2)(A) PC (Vandalism) and eleven (11) bench warrants. Miller’s female companion also remains a suspect in this case but was released at the scene pending further investigation. A discarded spray paint bottle was collected from the location for further evidentiary analysis.

City of Eureka Community Services staff quickly removed the graffiti this morning.

“This is an example of great, proactive police work by the officer,” said Eureka Police Chief Steve Watson. “Racism and hate have no place in our community and will not be tolerated.”