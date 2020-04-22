Enjoy Earth Day at home, get an e-bike rebate

City of Arcata

ARCATA – ​The 50​ Annual Earth Day celebration will take place on Wednesday, April 22, and the City of Arcata Environmental Services Department has some tips on how community members can celebrate safely from home:

• Attend a digital celebration. ​Visit ​earthday.org​ for more information on digital events happening all over the world.

• Embrace your green thumb. ​Welcome the spring season by planting native plants, fruits and vegetables. Native plants attract pollinators like hummingbirds, butterflies and bees which are essential for plant reproduction, and make for a pretty sight in the garden as well.

• Start composting.​ Composting food waste reduces the amount of waste that gets sent to the landfill, and once it fully decomposes, it becomes a rich fertilizer to use in the garden. Arcata residents can purchase a compost bin for $25 from the Environmental Services Department. Free delivery is available, send an email to ​[email protected]​ ​or call (707) 822-8181 to learn more.

• Virtually visit National Parks. ​Take a virtual National Park tour. Visit ​nationalparks.org​ to experience their beauty from the safety and comfort of home.

• Make Earth Day every day! ​Taking small steps to implement zero waste practices each day can lead to big changes over time.​ ​Start by making the switch from single-use products to reusables.

For more zero waste tips, visit ​cityofarcata.org​ or call Environmental Services at (707) 822-8184.

Redwood Coast Energy Authority

HUMBOLDT – The Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) is launching a public rebate for electric bikes on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22. The $500 rebate, funded by RCEA’s Community Choice Energy program, aims to make bike commuting a viable option for RCEA customers who wish to purchase an e-bike to replace vehicle trips.

The rebate program, which is the first of its kind in the county, will run through October 2020, or until funds run out.

Two-wheeled commuters are on the rise, both locally and internationally, as people are discovering the extended range, easy commute, health benefits, and unfettered joy that battery-powered motor-assisted bikes can provide.

E-bikes can be an excellent alternative to personal automobiles for daily transportation needs – they can be easily modified to carry more cargo than a traditional bike, produce no exhaust emissions during transit, and allow users to ride for miles without getting tired or sweaty.

Those that find longer trips by regular bicycle too challenging or have other constraints to traveling by bike may find that electric-assist bikes are a practical, energy efficient, and liberating way to get around.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and RCEA encourages customers to buy through local bike shops.

Terms and conditions and the application are on RCEA’s website (redwoodenergy.org). For more information call (707) 269-1700 or email [email protected].

The Redwood Coast Energy Authority is a local government joint powers agency whose members include the County of Humboldt, all local cities, and the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District.

The Energy Authority’s purpose is to develop and implement sustainable energy initiatives that reduce energy demand, increase energy efficiency, and advance the use of clean, efficient and renewable resources available in the region.















