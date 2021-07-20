Enjoy bagels in Bayside on Sunday, July 25

Mark your calendar for the next Brunch in Bayside, coming up on Sunday, July 25.

With the start of COVID, Bayside Community Hall changed its quarterly pancake breakfast to a to-go format brunch, each one offering a new menu focused on seasonal and local ingredients.

The July menu, designed by chef Casandra Kelly, features made-from-scratch New York style bagels, served with organic cream cheese, and house-cured lox made from local, wild-caught King salmon, with a variety of side additions like sprouts, onions and capers.

For vegans, there will be cashew cream cheese with house-cured veggies. There will be two bagel flavor options: sesame or rosemary-thyme, and a gluten-free bagel as well. This meal will be presented as a platter to serve two people, for $25.

Also on offer will be Blueberry Lion’s Mane Kombucha from It’s Alive, and smoothies made from local fruit and greens. Meal purchasers may also buy extra bagels, which keep well when stored in plastic in the freezer, $15 for a half dozen.

While the hall is not quite ready to bring people back inside for a full sit down meal, the community is invited to bring a blanket and come sit outside, in the fenced backyard among the native wildflowers.

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to noon. Advance orders are recommended and can be made by following the link at baysidecommunityhall.org.

The Board of the Bayside Hall has compiled the results of a community survey that was completed as part of the process of determining the hall’s future in relation to the Grange lawsuit.

A total of 55 people responded to the survey. Only 20 percent of respondents had ever held a grange membership. When asked about level of interest in being a member of a newly chartered Bayside Grange, 12 percent (7) expressed high interest, and 18 percent (10) said they were “somewhat” interested. When it came to being part of the leadership of a Grange Chapter, only one person expressed high interest, with another three saying they were “somewhat” interested. More than half of respondents felt they would be less involved if the Hall became a Grange, while three said they would be more involved.

With regard to how to respond to the lawsuit and whether or not to appeal, 78 percent of respondents said the Hall should not seek to voluntarily return to the Grange, and 73 percent said that the Hall should continue to fight for independence, even if it means raising a bond which could be forfeited with an unsuccessful appeal.

At this point, the Hall is still waiting for the judge to set a bond amount. To keep options open, the attorneys have filed a Notice to Appeal. Once the bond amount is known, more community input will be sought. Granges facing lawsuits are also looking towards a case in Shasta County, where Palo Cedro Community Guild, formerly Millville Grange, will go to trial in September. Their situation is very similar to that of the Humboldt county halls, except that the Shasta County judge denied the Grange a Motion for Summary Judgement and instead found that there were enough complexities to warrant an actual trial.

As always, feel free to send your thoughts, questions, comments and suggestions to [email protected].







































































