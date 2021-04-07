UPDATED: Emily Sinkhorn is Arcata’s new Environmental Services Director

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Emily Sinkhorn is Arcata's new director of environmental services. Sinkhorn has served as natural resources services director of Redwood Community Action Agency (RCAA). An official announcement is expected tomorrow, Wednesday.

As ES director, Sinkhorn will oversee Arcata's parks, natural resources, facilities, recreation, streets, utilities and water and wastewater divisions.

A draft press release states that "Sinkhorn has a depth of experience in watershed restoration, climate change, forestry, alternative transportation, grant development and community engagement."

Said City Manager Karen Diemer, "Ms. Sinkhorn's proven track record of environmental stewardship, experience delivering completed projects through public engagement, commitment to ending racial disparities in local government, and her dedication to ensuring core public services are supported stood out from a pool of very qualified applicants. I am excited to see Arcata's Environmental Services legacy grow through Emily's leadership."

Sinkhorn said she "looks forward to strengthening community partnerships to address climate change, zero waste strategies, active transportation and improving public spaces and infrastructure."

"I am committed to maintaining the collaborative, long-term view the city has built while while also prioritizing practical projects to address climate change, complex environmental problems and issues of equity that often disproportionately impact the most vulnerable in our community. I also look forward to working with the well respected Environmental Services staff team," she said.

Sinkhorn's thumbnail bio at RCAA reads as follows: "Emily has a broad range of expertise and passion for functional transportation systems, natural resources and community-led change. To each project she brings her experience in community outreach, active transportation planning and policy, and project management. Emily manages many diverse projects in the Active Living program including trail planning, Safe Routes to School, community organizing, bicycle education and community gardens. Emily consistently works with a broad range of agency personnel, educators, and grassroots groups and fosters effective partnerships through these communications. She is successful at bringing together diverse groups of people and finding common themes for productive collaboration. Emily is a League Certified Bicycling Instructor and graduate of the Cascadia Leadership Program."

Sinkhorn replaces former ES Director Mark Andre, who retired at the end of last year. Among her accomplishments has been facilitating 2019's Plaza Improvement Task Force.

Her contract with the City of Arcata is expected to be ratified at the April 21 City Council meeting.

