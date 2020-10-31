Emily Grace Goldstein: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1. I am running for city council because not everyone in Arcata feels heard by their elected officials. I want to change that. Our local (and federal) government should work for us, not dictate to us. That means the voices of all people need to be heard and valued. I have built my platform and campaign around this value and will continue it after I am elected. I have built my platform on the things that the community has expressed to me is important to them. I have connected with over a thousand individuals through Instagram, Facebook, email, Zoom, at local marches and out in the community, and listened to what matters most to each of them.

Equity and justice are central to my beliefs and will shape how I build and implement policies that center the needs of all of the people in Arcata. I have a Master’s in Social Work with a focus on Public Policy and I currently work promoting public health policies in Arcata and throughout the rural north coast. I see quality and culturally responsive mental health services, affordable and accessible housing, and support for both our public schools and teachers as well as our local groups providing community education as central to a thriving community. My plan also centralizes environmental justice, and the importance of creating well-paying jobs in renewable energy sectors, expanding Arcata’s public transportation and addressing the intersections of climate change, poverty, income inequality, and racial discrimination. For more information about me please visit my website at emilyforarcata.com, or on social media on Facebook and Instagram, or via email at [email protected]

2. I work a full-time job, however have no additional obligations and I am energized and excited to take on this endeavor and devote the time and focus to making change happen.

3. I am very comfortable with this. Through my work in policy and my educational background I have experience reading, interpreting, and negotiating complex documents that have significant impact on communities I have served.

4. Given my background and experience in social work, public policy, and social justice movements, my areas of special focus rest on ensuring that each person in Arcata has access to affordable, accessible housing, increasing mental and physical healthcare services to our community, strengthening education and funding for teachers, and environmental justice.

5. I’m excited and ready to work with all of the amazing organizations in this community. I would specifically be looking to partner with organizations that are working towards housing for all, racial justice and economic justice as well as putting a focus on mental healthcare in Arcata.

6. Arcata exists within the larger context of national and international issues, and thus in many ways is already involved in these larger environments. Arcata currently participates in Local Agency Investment Funds through the state of California, which means our financial impact goes well beyond our city. This will be an area that I explore to ensure that our finances are not funding projects and institutions that do not stand for our values. In addition, while I plan to focus on policies that will improve the lives of those in Arcata, we can learn from others across the country in their efforts to improve lives in their communities as well as lead and set an example with the policies and programs we enact here in Arcata.

9. I like that the goals of City Council span a wide range of topics while centralizing environmental efforts and general livability. I would like to see a clearer focus on affordable housing and addressing systemic racism and other systemic inequities in our community.

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t.

To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibility’

14. The Arcata City Council should prioritize protecting the people of Arcata first and foremost. The city council is elected by the people and thus works for the people. Therefore, I see it a responsibility to protect all members of the community from police violence and other injustices and seek out justice when this is violated. The city council needs to fulfill its duty to the people and hold police accountable.

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

15. ​I envision this community as a leader in establishing new norms around affordable housing, mental healthcare, education, and further integrating sustainability into the foundation of our city. I believe that redistributing police funds into these vital programs that shape the health of our community will bring our city to even greater heights. Equity is fundamental to my campaign. I will work to ensure that Arcata community members do not face injustice based on any aspect of their identity

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

16. Black Lives Matter without question. The Black Lives Matter movement is one of the most impactful social movements of our time, and makes a call for justice and equity for all Black people in the United States. It is imperative that we collectively recognize the very real impacts of systemic racism and affirm through action that Black lives matter in Arcata and beyond.

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax? 17. Support

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax? 18. Support

19. Measure R, the Arcata Fire property tax?

19. I think this is meant to be Measure F. I support Measure F

21. What’s your magic wand top 3 changes you’d make to Arcata?

21. Everyone is housed in safe and affordable housing.

Everyone has access to quality mental and physical healthcare.

Everyone is employed in meaningful jobs, many being a part of the environmental justice driven green jobs initiative.

22. If while serving as a council member, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

22. Yes - I am comfortable learning new information and correcting my misstatements. Humility and accountability are key to being an effective elected official.

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

23. Yes, I am committed to serving out my entire term. I am running for city council because I am committed to Arcata and serving the community I call home.

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

24. No, I do not have any conflicts of interest. 25.

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

34. I think the Plaza Farmers’ Market needs to be more accessible to all people. Although there are options for using CalFresh, not everyone, such as undocmented folks, have access to this government support. I also think we can ensure that more farmers have the opportunity to sell their products and are welcomed in.

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

35. I support it. We need to stop glorifying enslavers and the harms continually done to Black folks in this country. In addition, we need to stop glorifying those that perpetrated the genocide of the Wiyot people and other Indigenous folks. In fact, there are other monuments and plaques I would like to see changed as well as street names and creek names.

48. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

48. I feel very strongly that pineapple belongs on pizza. I’m okay losing votes over this one!

