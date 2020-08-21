Emily Grace Goldstein brings progressive skills, priorities to council race

Emily Grace Goldstein campaign

Hello Arcata Community,

I am thrilled to be announcing my candidacy for a position on the Arcata City Council in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

I truly believe that Arcata is an incredible place. I envision this community as a leader in establishing new norms around affordable housing, mental healthcare, education and further integrating sustainability into the foundation of our city.

I believe that redistributing police funds into these vital programs that shape the health of our community will bring our city to even greater heights. Equity is central to my platform. For me, redistribution of police funding is not a trend, but an extension of years of work toward systemic social reform that centers racial equity.

I received my Bachelor’s in Critical Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies from Humboldt State University which gave me the tools to understand the ways in which systemic oppression presents in society and grew my passion for social justice.

While earning my Master’s in Social Work with a focus on Public Policy at the University of Washington in Seattle, I developed skills to build concrete change. I knew I wanted to focus my work in Arcata to give back to the community that had given me so much.

I now work as a health policy coordinator promoting public health policies in Arcata and throughout the rural North Coast. I use my social work background, my public policy toolbox, and my knowledge of and passion for ending systemic inequities to create a better Arcata.

Recently, the media has highlighted ideas of redistributing police funding into community social work and other mental health positions. This is part of the solution, and a social worker such as myself needs to be at the table to help make these decisions in Arcata.

Given my experience, I know that I have the knowledge and skills to do this role well. I’m a big picture thinker, and an action-oriented doer.

While at HSU, I engaged in violence prevention work through the CHECK IT program. I provided education to shift cultural norms to create safer and healthier communities. This was my first introduction to the power that prevention can hold. This is now a concept that is foundational to my platform as I run for Arcata’s City Council.

I believe we have the power to create a better and more just future for all by preventing harms before they occur through education, strong mental healthcare services, and by providing basic human rights such as housing.

As a queer person, I know what it is like to look around and not see my community have the services necessary for full success. I would love the opportunity to help expand social services in Arcata for all communities and people that have been marginalized in our current oppressive systems.

I am committed to taking an intersectional approach in creating the support necessary for all to not just survive but to thrive. Part of this is acknowledging and recognizing that we are on native lands, specifically that of the Wiyot people, that does not belong to the colonial settlers that live on this land.

It is important to my campaign and my work that voices of all marginalized people are at the table.

Open communication is key to my campaign, I want to hear your ideas, your concerns, and your visions. We are truly more powerful together – and each perspective brings something new to the table we create. I am excited for the opportunity to work with, and for you.

Please join me at facebook.com/emilyforarcata, @emilyforarcata on Instagram, [email protected] and emilyforarcata.com.

Note: As part of its Election 2020 coverage, the Union is initially publishing self-submitted introductory pieces by the City Council candidates through August. There are 10 candidates, and this is is the third intro piece; previous ones were submitted by candidates Stacy Atkins-Salazar and Nick Matthews. – Ed.















