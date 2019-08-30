Emergency housing available for HSU students

Humboldt State University

Humboldt State University students experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity can now be eligible for temporary emergency housing on campus.

In collaboration with HSU Housing & Residence Life, the Campus Assistance, Response, & Engagement (CARE) Services Program in the Office of the Dean of Students has launched the HSU Temporary Emergency Housing Program.

The HSU Basic Needs Committee, under Facilitator and Health Educator Ravin Craig, started developing this program during the Fall 2018 semester in an effort to ensure student support services address the housing needs of students and minimize the emotional and financial damage temporary homelessness can cause students. The intention is to provide short-term housing for students who are between housing and connect the student with case management to help them with the transition. The HSU Temporary Emergency Housing Program is available up to 21 days for students during the HSU Fall and Spring semesters. This program is available for matriculated HSU students experiencing a short-term housing crisis.

The CARE Services Program and the Off-Campus Housing Coordinator Chant’e Catt will be providing the on-going case management for students in this program to support their efforts in securing permanent housing and to attend to other basic needs.

This program was made possible due to funding from the Hearst Foundations Grant, the CSU Chancellor’s distribution of SB 85 “Hunger Free Campus Designation” Funding, and the Continued Support of Basic Needs Grant.

Students experiencing housing insecurity or homeless can contact CARE to learn if they are eligible for temporary emergency housing and learn about other services. Contact Services Coordinator Robert Keever by phone at 707.826.3504 or by email at [email protected].

About CARE

The Campus Assistance, Response, and Engagement (CARE) program’s primary mission is to support the wellbeing and success of Humboldt State University students by facilitating referrals, support, and advocacy through non-clinical interventions.

Learn more on the CARE website.
















