Eco-Briefs to keep you busy through Thanksgiving

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Lynn Jones at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

MARSH BIRDING Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 23. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Michael Morris in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

LICHEN OF THE DUNES Like Lichens? Join Friends of the Dunes naturalist, Loriel Caverly, for a Lichens of the Dunes Walk at the Lanphere Dunes Unit of the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This walk will introduce common lichens found in coastal dune ecosystems, focusing on the identification of these special composite organisms. The Lanphere Dunes Unit can only be accessed by permit or on a guided walk and is home to diverse coastal ecosystems including coastal dune forest, seasonal wetlands, and large moving sand dunes. Meet at Pacific Union School, 3001 Janes Rd. in Arcata to carpool to the protected site. Please R.S.V.P. by contacting Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or [email protected]

FOREST WORK The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council Volunteer Trail Stewards are seeking volunteers to assist with maintaining Trail No. 12 in the Arcata Community Forest on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be cleaning up the trail near the city’s recent timber harvest and rebuilding some of the upper portions of the trail. Participants of all ages are welcome. There will be a variety of tasks to be completed, so volunteers will be able to select the work that best fits their comfort level. Work will take place rain or shine. Participants are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Community Forest parking lot located on Fickle Hill Road, near the entrance of Trail No. 9. From there, volunteers will carpool to the work site. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, gloves and to wear protective footwear and clothing. Extra gloves and tools will be provided, and lunch will be served at the end of the work day. For more information, please call (707) 822-8184 or email [email protected].

WIGI WETLANDS Join Redwood Region Audubon Society for a Wigi Wetlands Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Nov. 23. Help restore bird-friendly habitat by removing large swathes of scotch broom and lots of other invasive plant species, as well as trash, from a stretch of the bay trail right behind the Bayshore Mall. Meet us at 9 a.m. at the back of parking lot between Kohl’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse (intersection of Christie and Howell streets). Tools and gloves will be provided. Light refreshments, water, and coffee will be available, please bring your own containers. Work ends at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Jeremy Cashen at (214) 605-7368 or [email protected]

THANKSGIVING MEANDER Join Friends of the Arcata Marsh for its 20th annual Thanksgiving morning meander on Thursday, Nov. 28. Jenny Hanson and Alex Stillman will lead a 90-minute walk around the marsh beginning at 10 a.m. Meet on the porch of the Interpretive Center on South G Street (building will be closed for the holiday). For more information, call (707) 826-2359.















