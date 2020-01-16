Eco-Briefs through Jan. 20, 2020

LAMPREY LECTURE On Friday, Jan. 17, Damon Goodman of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will reprise his fascinating lecture, “The Biology & Conservation of Native Lampreys.” Lampreys often are overlooked in riverine management, but they play a critical role in the ecology of our rivers as ecosystem engineers and food web superstars. This talk will explore the biology of these often-misunderstood fish, examine problems they face, and discuss efforts that are underway to conserve them. This free public lecture, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, is sponsored by FOAM. Seating is limited to the first 50 attendees, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

DUNE RESTORATION Join the Dune Ecosystem Restoration Team (DERT) on the Friends of the Dunes property on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be restoring the dune ecosystem by removing invasive plant species to make room for native plant diversity. Tools, gloves, and snacks will be provided. Please bring water and wear work clothes. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Ln. in Manila. For more information contact [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397.

NATURE STORY TIME Friends of the Dunes naturalist Daisy Ambriz for Nature Story Time on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. Geared for ages 3-6, Nature Story Time focuses on local wildlife and is paired with a simple craft project, props and fun movement activities. This month, participants will learn about nocturnal animals. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Ln. in Manila. For more information or to reserve a space, please email [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397.

MANILA PARK CLEANUP In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, join Friends of the Dunes for a community clean-up of the Manila Community Park on Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be picking up trash and participating in trail maintenance. Buckets, tools, and gloves will be provided. Please bring water and wear work clothes. Meet at the Manila Community Park on Peninsula Drive. For more information or to R.S.V.P., please call Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or email [email protected].















