Eco-Briefs through Feb. 21, 2020

CONSERVATION MEETING Redwood Region Audubon Society holds its monthly Conservation Meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon at Rita’s Margaritas and Mexican Grill, 1111 Fifth St., Eureka. Call (707) 445-8311 for more information.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Lynn Jones at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on history and/or plants of the marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

HUNT FOR RED Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Friday, Feb. 14, and “Hunt for Red.” Show your love for birds this Valentine’s Day by searching for birds with red in their name or as part of their coloration. Honorable mention will be given in our publications to the person with the most relevant species and the person with the most individuals counted. Birds to be on the lookout for include: Redhead, Red-breasted Merganser, Red-throated Loon, Red-necked Grebe, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, Red-shafted Northern Flicker, woodpeckers, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Eared Grebe, Short-eared Owl and Black-crowned Night-Heron (red eyes). No geographical area restrictions; just get out and bird! To participate, please email your results (or a link to your eBird list) to Melissa at [email protected] no later than Sunday, Feb. 16.

BIRDING AT THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Feb. 15. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Gary Friedrichsen in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

EUREKA WATERFRONT TRIP Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Sunday, Feb. 16, on a field trip to the Eureka Waterfront. Meet at 9 a.m. by the concrete fishing pier at the foot of West Del Norte Street, and scope for birds off the public dock for a bit, then continue along the waterfront and Hikshari’ Trail towards Elk River. For more information, contact leader Ralph Bucher via text/message at (707) 499-1247, or email [email protected]

FLYWAY CONCEPT The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, Feb., 19 with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and lecture at 7 p.m. at the zoo, located at 3414 West St. in Eureka. Mark Colwell, Humboldt State University Department of Wildlife and SPZ grant recipient, will present “Shorebird Surveys Highlight Conservation Importance of Humboldt Bay.” The Flyway Concept underpins conservation strategies for migratory birds. For shorebirds along the Pacific Americas Flyway, Humboldt Bay is a vital link for populations moving between northern breeding areas and wintering sites.

MARSH TOUR On Friday, Feb. 21, Pete Haggard will enlighten us about his several years of volunteer work to create a native plant garden in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. The focus of the garden is coastal habitat species, using plants naturally there, donations from Lost Foods at Redwood Acres, and specimens from Pete’s personal garden in Fieldbrook. According to former city naturalist Gretchen O’Brien, Haggard was involved in the conceptual meeting to create the garden, held in spring 2017, and the effort started with the two of them removing non-native plants from the area. Haggard will discuss the species of plants there and what critters they attract. This free public lecture, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, is sponsored by FOAM. Seating is limited to the first 50 attendees, on a first-come, first-served basis. (707) 826-2359.















