Eco-Briefs, July 17, 2019

TWILIGHT AT THE MARSH Come experience the quiet of summer twilight at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, July 19. Local naturalist Alexa DeJoannis will lead a casual exploration of our local gem on behalf of Friends of the Arcata Marsh from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the end of the work week. The marsh at dusk is alive with animals getting ready for night time against a landscape of sunset and rising fog. Dress warmly.Meet at the first parking lot on South I Street, on the left coming from Samoa Boulevard (just before the yellow gate). Bring a flashlight if you wish. Call (202) 288-5174 with questions.

WATERSHED STEWARDS On Friday, July 19, join Jess Coming for a lecture on the Watershed Stewards Program (WSP). The talk will introduce the WSP, where history is being made in the environmental movement by uniting scientists with citizens in a conversation about global environmental stewardship. Topics will range from current local watershed research to steps that can be taken toward bridging the interpersonal gap between citizens and scientists. Coming is a WSP member serving at the Bureau of Land Management in Arcata, where she conducts watershed protection and recovery research, watershed awareness and education programs, and outreach to aspiring environmental stewards. She has a BS degree in environmental science and management (ecological restoration) and a minor in watershed management from Humboldt State University. She has experience working with natural resources managers and educators throughout California and Costa Rica. This free public lecture, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, is sponsored by FOAM. Seating is limited to the first 50 attendees, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

WONDERFUL WETLANDS Join Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge for Wonderful Wetlands on Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Celebrate summer with friends and family and bring a picnic out to the refuge for the afternoon. Explore the wetland habitats of southern Humboldt Bay through fun, hands-on science activities, arts and crafts. Dip net in the pond and take a closer look at what you find. Make an origami frog and other wetland inspired art. All materials provided. All ages are welcome at this free, drop-in, event. No pets please. Take the Hookton Road Exit No. 696 off U.S. Highway 101 and meet at the Richard J. Guadagno Headquarters and Visitor Center, 1020 Ranch Rd. in Loleta. (707) 733-5406, fws.gov/refuge/humboldt_bay/

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED The Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary needs your help to welcome and educate its thousands of yearly visitors. Come learn how to lead tours or just become more familiar with aspects of the marsh during a weekend session cosponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh and Redwood Region Audubon Society. Volunteer training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm on Sunday, July 21 at the Interpretive Center, 569 South G St., Arcata. Both lecture and field trip formats will be used. Topics on Saturday are 1) interpretative techniques with Elliott Dabill, 2) Marsh history/wetlands ecology with Sharon Levy, 3) wastewater treatment with David Couch, and 4) Marsh plants with Barbara Reisman. The schedule for Sunday is 1) Marsh bird identification with Alexa DeJoannis, 2) Marsh mammals with Rick Brown, and 3) a wetlands tour with Elliott Dabill. Lunch is provided; docent manuals will be handed out. The $35 fee will be rebated after trainees lead two marsh tours or staff the Interpretive Center welcome desk twice over 6 months. Trainees will need to become City of Arcata volunteers (minimum age, 18) by completing paperwork and being fingerprinted at no charge. Pre-register before July 19 by calling (707) 826-2359.

TIDEPOOL EXPLORATION Join Sabrina Paredes and Vanessa Muñoz on a tidepool exploration to learn about the animals that inhabit tidepools. Meet in front of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse near the Trinidad Harbor and Trinidad State Beach on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. To RSVP, please call (707) 364-5047 or email [email protected].

DUNE RESTORATION Help restore the dune ecosystem on the Friends of the Dunes property on Saturday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be removing invasive plants to make room for native plant diversity. Tools, gloves, and snacks will be provided. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila. For more information contact [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397.

BILINGUAL STORY TIME Join Friends of the Dunes naturalist Vanessa Muñoz for a bilingual edition of Nature Story Time at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center on Saturday, July 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. Geared for ages 3-6, Nature Story Time focuses on local wildlife and is paired with a simple craft project, props,and fun movement activities. The story will be read in both English and Spanish and will be focused on adaptations! [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397.

YOGA WITH A VIEW Start your weekend off right with morning yoga and beautiful views of the coast in Manila. “Yoga with a View” will take place on Saturday, July 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane with instructor Janell LeFrancois. We encourage a donation of $10 to $20 per class, but give what works for you. (707) 444-1397, [email protected].















