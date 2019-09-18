Eco-Briefs for Sept. 19 and beyond

350 HUMBOLDT 350 Humboldt’s monthly meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at El Chipotle restaurant, 850 Crescent Way in Sunny Brae. The group will consider a possible new campaign to decrease use of natural gas in Arcata. All are welcome. 350 Humboldt supports 350.org‘s core mission of keeping fossil fuels in the ground and reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere while transitioning to an equitable, low-carbon economy. world.350.org/humboldt

STRIKE FOR CLIMATE Local youth will hold a climate change rally at the Arcata Plaza Friday, Sept. 20 at noon, and an adult-organized rally is set for the County Courthouse in Eureka from 3 to 7 p.m.

LIFE OF A CLAM On Friday, Sept. 20, John DeMartini will delve into the lives of our local clams. This free public lecture, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, is sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. DeMartini, a science education consultant for the HSU Natural History Museum, will enlighten attendees about these bivalves that inhabit both marine and freshwater habitats. (707) 826-2359.

MARSH BIRD TOUR Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Sept. 21. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Michael Morris in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

DUNES WORKDAY Help restore the dune ecosystem and pick up trash along the beach on the Friends of the Dunes property on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be removing invasive plants to make room for native plant diversity and cleaning up our local beaches in honor of Coastal Cleanup Day. Tools, gloves and snacks will be provided. Please bring water and wear work clothes. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila. [email protected], (707) 444-1397. yournec.org/coastalcleanupday.

NATURE STORY TIME Join a Friends of the Dunes naturalist for Nature Story Time Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Geared for ages 3-6, Nature Story Time focuses on local wildlife and is paired with a simple craft project, props and fun movement activities. The story this week will be focused on the sun! For more information or to reserve a space, email [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 2-hour walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

MARSH WORKDAY The City of Arcata and Friends of the Arcata Marsh are seeking volunteers for an Arcata Marsh workday on Satur­day, Sept. 21. The focus will be on removing Spartina and other invasive plants. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 1 p.m., but you don’t need to commit to helping during the entire four hours. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, gloves and to wear protective footwear and clothing. Extra gloves and tools will be provided, and lunch will be served at the end of the work day. Meet at the Interpretive Center’s South G Street parking lot at 9 a.m. (707) 822-8184, [email protected]















