Eco-Briefs for Sept. 13, 2019 and beyond

CANNABIS AND WILDLIFE TALK Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Friday, Sept. 13, for a program entitled “The Effects on Forest Wildlife from Cannabis Cultivation on Public Lands” with Dr. Greta Wengert. The deleterious impacts to wildlife from cannabis “trespass grows” on public lands have only recently been identified as a wildlife conservation issue. Water diversions, poisonings, and habitat modification at cannabis sites are common throughout California’s public and adjacent private lands. The research on this by Dr. Greta Wengert and others at the Integral Ecology Research Center in Blue Lake was featured in a recent National Geographic video. IERC scientists are monitoring several groups of forest wildlife to determine the effects of these illegal activities on the forest food web. They have found that the combined impacts to forest communities are extensive and likely run deeper and more covertly than previously thought. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, 251 Bayside Rd., Arcata. Bring a mug to enjoy shade-grown coffee and come fragrance-free.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 2-hour walk focusing on the plants, history, and/or ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

IVY PULLING California State Parks invites volunteers to Trinidad State Beach on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon for an English ivy pulling party in the beautiful Sitka spruce forest. Please meet at the paved parking lot of Stagecoach Road in Trinidad. Pulling out invasive English ivy is a moderate activity and participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes for walking off trail, bring a lopper if you have them, a hat, work gloves, and water. The park has extra gloves and tools for volunteers. Work locations are less than a half mile hike from the trailhead. All participants will receive one free day use pass to Patrick’s Point State Park. All ages welcome. For more information please contact Michelle Forys, at [email protected] or (707) 677-3109.

MARSH BIRD TOUR Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Sept. 14. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

WILLOW CREEK BIRD WALK Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a Willow Creek bird walk. Meet at Studio 299 (75 The Terrace, Willow Creek) starting at 9 a.m. We will depart promptly at 9:30 for our destination; carpooling available. Walks generally run two to three hours. All ages, abilities and interest levels welcome! For more information, please contact Birgitte Elbek at (707) 267-4140 or w[email protected].

EUREKA WATERFRONT Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Sunday, Sept. 15, on a field trip to the Eureka Waterfront. Meet at 9 a.m. by the concrete fishing pier at the foot of W. Del Norte Street, where we will scope for birds off the public dock until everyone assembles. We will then walk the Hikshari’ Trail to the south, birding along the trail towards the Elk River Wildlife Sanctuary. Contact Ralph Bucher at 707-499-1247 or email [email protected] for more information.

BIRD TOUR IN CRESCENT CITY Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free guided bird tour Sunday, Sept. 15, in Crescent City. Meet behind the Chart Room Restaurant on Anchor Way at 8 a.m. to carpool. Expect some easy walking; trip ends around 11:00 a.m. Contact Alexa DeJoannis at (202) 288-5174 for more information.















