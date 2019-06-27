Eco-briefs and bonehead maneuvers

Kayakers row about on Klopp Lake at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, above, enjoying a dystopian idyll in a protected wildlife sanctuary which is off limits to recreational boating.

States the Arcata Municipal Code, Sec. 10645, Boats: No boats will be allowed in any water body of the Sanctuary except for Humboldt Bay and Butcher’s Slough unless specifically authorized by the Director of Environmental Services or his designee.”

Environmental Services Director Mark Andre confirmed that he hadn't given anyone permission to row around in a sensitive ecosystem reserved for migratory waterfowl.

Meanwhile, a fuzzy bear who wuvs woo perches amid wretched refuse dumped on the roadside over on Vance Avenue, below.

Top photo by Mary Severdia; photo above by Ted Halstead.

SAND SCULPTURE FESTIVAL The 24th Annual Sand Sculpture Festival is almost here! This fundraiser for Friends of the Dunes will take place Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Samoa Drag Strip. The festival features food and beer, so bring your wallet and appetite! Play in the sand or become a part of the event by volunteering. Volunteers are needed to help with set-up, clean-up, parking, registration and in the beer garden. For more information or to sign up for a shift, call (707) 444-1397.

FOAM MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Lynn Jones at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

GASQUET-TASTIC! The visitor center for the Gasquet Ranger District and Smith River National Recreation Area (NRA) is now open Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. The visitor center is also open Monday through Friday year-round, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (707) 457-3131.

VETS FISHING DAY Redwood National and State Parks, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Eureka VA Clinic, and the Eureka Vet Center are hosting a Veterans Fishing Day at Freshwater Lagoon, in Orick on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free fishing day is open to all veterans and their families. Fishing licenses are not required, as this is also one of the California Free Fishing Days. The event takes place at Freshwater Lagoon just off U.S. Highway 101 south of Orick. The fishing day will include freshwater fishing on Freshwater Lagoon, as well as surfperch fishing on Freshwater Beach. Loaner fishing rods and fishing tackle will be provided on a first come, first served basis to those that need it. Every level of fishing experience is welcome. Fishing lessons for both freshwater and surfperch fishing will be provided. This family-friendly event will also include a free raffle, free giveaways, a beach wheelchair, and tons of fun. The Veterans Fishing Day is part of the Veterans Exploring Parks program which was created in 2017. Redwood National and State Parks partners with Eureka VA Clinic, Eureka Vet Center, and the North Coast Veterans Resource Center to provide a new program for veterans each month. The goal of this program is to connect veterans with nature and encourage wellness by providing veterans with opportunities to explore their parks and the outdoors. The Veterans Exploring Parks program also offers veterans opportunities to learn about career and volunteer programs and meet other veterans.

THE STATE OF WATER Northtown Books, 957 H St., Arcata, welcomes author and illustrator Obi Kaufmann Sunday, July 7 at 2:30 p.m for a presentation of his new book, The State of Water: Understanding California’s Most Precious Resource, the follow up to his bestselling California Field Atlas. Turning his artful, analytical attention to the Golden State’s single most complex and controversial resource: water, Obi takes on unraveling the braided knot of California’s water infrastructure and its effect on our statewide ecosystems. Full-color maps, paintings, and journalistic perspectives, Obi shows how California can usher in a new era of responsible water conservation, and how we may do so together.















