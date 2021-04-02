Eateries including face masks in take-out fare

Plarvidy Glibschemb
Mad River Union
HUMBOLDT, APRIL 1 – Hoping to further ease face mask compliance, public health officials and local sandwich restaurants have formed a game-changing alliance.
Henceforth, facial coverings will be slipped into all home-delivered noms ordered via DoorDash.
If two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles onions and a single-use COVID-compliant face mask on a sesame seed bun doesn’t sound appealing, the Humboldt County Public Health Department wants you to get with the times.
The next sandwich you order – whether a triple-cheese burger stand morsel or an artisanal Southeast Asian delicacy, will include an impossible-to-ignore layer of facial protection for post-gorging use.
“Polish it off, then put it on,” quipped DHHS spokesperson Spudge Balvorzick. “We foresee a time when medical equipment in take-out is as common as packets of ketchup and mustard,” Balvorzick said.
“With masks now a routine sandwich filler, why stop there?” Balvorzick conjectured. “Why not hand sanitizer smoothies, or Pfizer-pistachio ice cream? Seriously, the road to health passes straight through Flavortown!”