Due to coronavirus, San Jose State scrimmage now a closed event

HSU – Due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Humboldt County, Humboldt State University and San Jose State University officials agreed today that the August 7 San Jose State University football intrasquad scrimmage in the Redwood Bowl will now be closed to the public and the media.

Humboldt State University officials and its public safety officers and San Jose State University personnel on site will staff and manage the event.

A livestream presentation remains available to the public on Twitter at @SJSUAthletics beginning at 6 p.m. A personal Twitter account is not necessary to watch the livestream. Voice of the Spartans Justin Allegri will provide a play-by-play account of the Spartans’ scrimmage on their final night on the Humboldt State University campus.

San Jose State University Athletics Director Jeff Konya will be a call-in guest from San Jose during the livestream presentation on @SJSUAthletics.


























































