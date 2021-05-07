DTF takes down parking lot meth bazaar

Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) PRESS RELEASE

VALLEY WEST – On Thursday, May 6, 2021 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) conducted an undercover drug buy operation in the area of the Valley West Shopping Center in Arcata.

This operation was conducted as a result of complaints from business owners and citizens of suspects conducting drug transactions in front of businesses, in the parking lot, and on the sidewalk in front of the shopping center.

An undercover agent from the HCDTF walked around the shopping center and contacted various groups of people that were loitering in the area. On four separate occasions the agent was able to successfully purchase methamphetamine.

After each purchase APD Officers entered the area and placed the suspect under arrest. The following four people were arrested for 11378 H&S (possession of methamphetamine for sale) and booked at the Humboldt County Jail:

• Denise Marie Carolus (43 years old-Arcata)

• Linnie Muro-Cortez (49 years old-Hoopa)

• Joseph Raymond Walker Sr. (34 years old-McKinleyville)

• James Guylen Huff (45 years old-Arcata)

The HCDTF would like to thank the Arcata Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.