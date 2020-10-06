DTF pulls 7 pounds of meth out of Fieldbrook house

HUMBOLDT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE PRESS RELEASE

On Aug. 17, 2020, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) seized 3.75 pounds of methamphetamine during a search warrant service in the 2300 block of Fieldbrook Rd. in Fieldbrook. Agents continued to investigate the DTO (drug trafficking organization) responsible for trafficking the methamphetamine in Humboldt County.

On Aug. 29, 2020, while continuing their investigation into this DTO, special agents from the HCDTF stopped two vehicles travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 in the area of Fortuna. As a result of these two traffic stops an additional three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. Two subjects were arrested on that date.

Through their on-going investigation agents identified Terrance Reeves, 38, Eureka as the head of the DTO. Reeves is on active Federal Probation for a previous drug trafficking arrest.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2020, special agents with the HCDTF, with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department POP Team, served a search warrant in the 1100 block of Buhne St. in Eureka related to this investigation.

As agents performed knock and notice at the front of the residence Reeves ran out of the back of the house and jumped off a second story deck before running into the wooded area behind the house.

Agents set up a perimeter around the area and were able to take Reeves into custody without incident a short time later. Agents conducted a search of the residence and located small amounts of methamphetamine, digital scales, as well as evidence tying Reeves to the previous investigations.

The HCDTF booked Reeves into the Humboldt County Jail for the following charges:

• H&S 11378 ​​ Possession of methamphetamine for sale

• H&S 11379 ​​ Transportation of methamphetamine for sale ​​

• H&S 11379(b) ​ Transportation of methamphetamine across non contiguous counties

• PC 182 ​​ Conspiracy to commit a crime

In total agents seized approximately 7 pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation and arrested multiple suspects from the drug trafficking organization. We would like to thank the following agencies who assisted us over the past three months with this investigation: Arcata PD, Fortuna PD, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, and Eureka PD.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.















