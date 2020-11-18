DTF quickly cracks couch cushion gun safe

Humboldt County Drug Task Force

McKINLEYVILLE – On Friday, Nov. 13, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, and Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a residence in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue in Mckinleyville.

The search warrant was written for suspected drug sales and firearms violations by the residents. Upon arrival, agents detained five people inside the residence without incident.

A search of the residence was conducted. In the master bedroom, belonging to Brittany Bryan, 35, agents located a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with the serial number removed. Also located in the room was approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, 500 Hydrocodone pills, 100 Tramadol Hydrochloride pills, and a pay/owe sheet.

Under a couch cushion in the living room agents located a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun.

Agents also located a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun and a digital scale in the trunk of Bryan’s vehicle in the driveway.

Bryan claimed ownership of all three guns. Bryan was transported to the Humboldt County Jail where she was booked for the following charges:

• H&S 113701.1 – Possession of controlled substance while armed

• H&S 11351– Possession for sale of controlled substances

• PC 23900–Possession of firearm with serial number removed

• H&S 11377–Possession of methamphetamine

Agents had to force entry into a locked bedroom for a resident that was not home. They located a safe in the bedroom and were able to gain access into the safe.

Agents located ammunition and approximately 6 grams of heroin inside the safe as well as two digital scales.

The resident of this room, Carter Daniels, 39, is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess ammunition. Daniels was not located therefore agents will forward a case with a warrant declaration to the Humboldt County District Attorney requesting the following charges be filed against Daniels:

• PC 30305(a)– Felon in possession of ammunition

• H&S 11350 – Possession of heroin

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes may call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.















