DTF arrests Bayside sex offender over weed, meth, rifles

Humboldt County Drug Task Force

Since early August 2021 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) had been investigating Hamed Shraibati (45 years old) for multiple violations related to cultivation of marijuana, illegal firearms possession, and trafficking of methamphetamine.

On Monday, August 30, 2021 the HCDTF served a search warrant on Shraibati’s commercial building in the 100 block of 7th St. in Eureka. Inside the building agents detained Shraibati without incident. Agents seized approx. 1300 marijuana plants inside the building along with all the equipment for a closed loop BHO lab. Agents also located approx. 10 grams of methamphetamine and digital scales.

Agents served a search warrant on Shraibati’s residence in the 300 block of Laura Ln. in Bayside. Inside the residence agents located a short-barrelled AR-15 style rifle with an attached silencer, a second AR-15 style rifle, an illegal short barreled shotgun, and two additional shotguns.

Shraibati is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. Because of these previous convictions he is not allowed to possess firearms, and it is a felony for him to possess any amount of methamphetamine. Shraibati did not possess any permits for his marijuana cultivation operation in the City of Eureka.

Shraibati was booked at the Humboldt County Jail for the following charges:

• H&S 113 7 9.6 ​​ Manufacturing a controlled substance

• H &S 113 58 ​​ Cultivation of marijuana

• H&S 113 7 7 ​​ Felony possession of methamphetamine

• PC 33215 ​​ Possession of a short-barreled rifle

• PC 29800(a)(1) ​ Felon in possession of firearms

• PC 33410 ​​ Possession of a silencer

• PC 30605(a) ​​ Possession of an assault weapon

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at 707-267-9976.















