Driver arrested with stolen Ruger .380, heroin

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

DRIVER ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM

On Monday, Sept. 16 at about 10:35 p.m., an Arcata Police Officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Giuntoli Lane near Boyd Road.

During the traffic stop, the driver was determined to be driving on a suspended driver's license. As the officer continued to investigate, the officer discovered the driver had a loaded .380 caliber Ruger LCP firearm in his pant's pocket.

During a search of the vehicle, incident to the driver's arrest, the officer located heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The firearm located on the driver was later determined to have been stolen out of Lodi, Calif.

The driver, Triston Crossland, 34 years old of Eureka, was arrested on the following charges:

• 29800(a)(1) PC - Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• 25400(a)(2) PC - Possession of a Firearm in Public

• 25850(a) PC - Convicted Felon Carrying a Loaded Firearm on his/her Person

• 11370.1(a) H&S - Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed

• 25850(c)(2) PC - Possession of a Stolen Firearm

• 22810(a) PC - Convicted Felon in Possession of Pepperspray

• 11350(a) H&S - Possession of Heroin

• 14601.1(a) VC - Driving on a Suspended License

Triston was booked and lodged at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on the above charges.
















