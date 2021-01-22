Drew Small is McK CSD Employee of the Year

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR Drew Small was recently selected as the 2020 Employee of the Year by his fellow employees at the McKinleyville Community Services District. Small, bottom right, accepted the award at the Jan. 6 meeting of the MCSD Board of Directors. The employee of the year is chosen through a secret ballot of his peers. Small works at the Wastewater Management Facility and is admired for his hard work. Small joins a pantheon of MCSD Employees of the Year, a recognition began by the late-Norman Shopay in 2009. Previous awardees are Sharon Denison, 2009, Tony Rutten, 2010, James Henry, 2011, Lesley Frisbee, 2012, William McBroome, 2013, David Baldosser, 2014, Diane Sloan, 2015, Chris Jones, 2016, Jennifer Olsen, 2017, Erik Jones, 2018 and P. Kyle Stone, 2019. Screen shot of Zoom meeting