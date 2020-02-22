Downtown bank robberoid flees without any loot

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

APD INVESTIGATES ATTEMPTED BANK ROBBERY DOWNTOWN

ARCATA – On Friday Feb. 21 at approximately 10:21 a.m., an attempted bank robbery occurred at the Umpqua Bank Downtown Arcata branch. The suspect approached a teller inside the bank and demanded money, but fled prior to receiving any. A weapon was not observed nor implied. The suspect fled on foot westbound from the 1000 block of G Street.

The suspect is described as follows:

A white male adult, with pale skin, in his early to mid-twenties. He is 6'0" to 6'2" tall, with a medium build. His hair is blonde and curly, worn short on the back and sides, and bushy on the top. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a purple long sleeved thermal type shirt, with a dark colored over the shoulder satchel and light blue jeans.

APD is investigating this incident and requests anyone with information to contact communications at (707) 822-2424 or the APD Tip Line at (707) 825-2588.















