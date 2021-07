Dorothy passed away on February 16, 2021. Dottie was well known in the communities of Arcata and McKinleyville, being secretary at the high schools, a quilter, and member of women's clubs and of the Arcata United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 819 15th St. in Eureka, Calif. It is open to all.