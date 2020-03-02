Dogtown: Two who are worthy of all lovely adjectives

Lovely Quinn is a sweet and gentle dog. She came to the shelter a bit shy but is gaining confidence daily.

Quinn is a spayed female, about two years old, and looks to be a hound mix of some sort. The volunteers love her gentle manners and how she appreciates pets and cuddles!

She knows sit and down and takes treats very gently. She does have a goofy side that she is starting to show us out in the play yard, befitting a young dog. Toys aren’t really her thing but she does like other dogs.

She is looking for an adopter who will take their time with her and appreciate her for the lovely dog that she is. She is not the dog for someone looking for an exuberant companion who is ready to take on the world in their first week out, though we do have some other great dogs who fit that description.

You can meet sweet Quinn (and her dog and cat friends) at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Quinn is microchipped, current on her vaccinations and ready to go home with the right adopter! Stop by today to meet her. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.

Sometimes we are asked about small dogs. Little Mila here fits into that category. She is only about 15 pounds and has the appearance of a miniature border collie, though who knows what she might really be.

Five-year-old Mila came to the shelter with a very mild case of heartworm and now needs a medical foster to take her in while she undergoes her treatment.

She is a very mild-mannered dog and keeping her quiet while she recuperates should not be much of a challenge. Mila is shy but has warmed up to all of the people who have handled her.

She is friendly with other dogs but not a player. Mila is a very easy walker with no pulling or balking. She would do great in a quieter home and would be fine with other dogs that are not rambunctious or over-eager to have her as a playmate.

Our medical fosters always get the first option to adopt. We wouldn’t be surprised if whoever fosters Mila decides to adopt her! But for now, we need a foster so that she can get started on her treatment. If you are interested in meeting her, please contact Redwood Pals at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707)-633-8842.















