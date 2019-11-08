Dogtown: Two nice boys – Swift and Louie

November already! The year is flying by. With the return of standard time we are now walking the last dogs of the day in the dark p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings when the shelter is open until 7 p.m.

You don’t have to meet dogs outside though; there are well-lit inside venues for meet and greets if you come by!

Two dogs that you might enjoy meeting are Swift and Louie. Swift is a 2- year-old male Border Collie mix and Louie is a middle-aged Dachshund mix. They are quite different but both nice boys who are looking for that forever home.

Swift is a larger dog with distinctive white and black markings that make him look quite dapper. He is very observant and curious about his surroundings and has really excelled with our scent work practices.

Swift has a good strong nose and isn’t afraid to use it. He’s interested in other dogs but not reactive and would probably enjoy some play time with another dog.

Swift knows “sit” and takes treats very gently. He is very fond of being petted and touched but has also shown us his playful side when there’s a good ball or soft toy to chase and carry!

Louie is estimated to be 7 to 10 years old. He is quite the sport! Louie is very good-natured and is active enough for a good jog if that is on the menu.

He is reputed to be a Dachshund/Husky mix, though that is a little hard to imagine! He is a happy guy and is quite alert, and walks very nicely on the leash. Louie is equally at home on the ground or in your lap and loves a good belly rub. He seems quite interested in other dogs and has been friendly with all the people that he has met. Come meet this fun little fellow!

Both Swift and Louie are neutered, microchipped and current on their vaccinations. In addition, Louie is considered by the shelter to be a senior dog (don’t tell him that!) and is eligible for an even lower adoption fee.

They are at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville near the airport. Come meet these two and their canine and feline friends today! For more info call (707) 840-9132 or go to petharbor.com.















