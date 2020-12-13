Dogtown: Today’s active Evie

Week 37. Hard to believe it’s been over nine months of pandemic protocol. One measure for me is how many litters of puppies we have taken in and placed. Eight litters totaling 56 puppies have gone through Redwood Pals Rescue since the beginning of March! These puppies were just a small part of the great COVID adoption tsunami of 2020.

I hope that everyone who has brought a new pet into their home is keeping in mind that someday the family may not be home all day every day. Now is a good time to practice leaving your dog alone for short periods of time so that it’s not such a shock when that time comes. It is looking like there will still be some time to work on this. Recommendations include giving your dog some alone time with toys and a Kong or food puzzle, helping them get comfortable with a crate by having them spend time there while you are also home, and minimizing excited hellos and good-byes.

I’m an expert at that last one as it seems to take me several tries to actually leave the house with everything I should have. By the time I come back into the house for the third time for my wallet or warmer clothes the dogs barely look up. It’s worth coming and going some extra times even if you haven’t forgotten anything!

Feel free to email us at [email protected] if you need more ideas for preparing your pups for more alone time.

One of our mama dogs is back at the shelter and looking for her forever home. Evie was the mother of ten little herding dog mixes. The pups are not so little now and all have just headed off to their new homes.

Evie would love to find her new home as well. She would do well with an active family as she is very fit and loves the chance to stretch her long legs. She has been great with children of all ages. Her herding instincts make her less of a candidate for homes with cats, birds or livestock.

Evie loves to be with people and is very affectionate. She gets along with other dogs and has been meeting some of her neighbors at the shelter. She is an active player and can hold her own with the big boys!

If you would like to meet this smart girl, please call the shelter at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment. You can also see Evie and the other adoptable dogs and cats by going to petharbor.com.

The shelter’s virtual Holiday Open House is going on for one more week. This is such an important event for the dogs and cats as it funds the nonprofit Emergency Medical Fund (EMF) which provides veterinary care for illnesses and injuries.

Many dogs previously featured in this column have been beneficiaries of the EMF. For some, the EMF saved their lives. There have been two dogs named Buddy that both had a leg amputated, several dogs that have been treated for heartworm, dogs and cats that have had eyes removed as a result of serious infection, cats that have had respiratory infections treated and many, many more.

Please visit our event at flar.betterworld.org. There are lots of fun ways to contribute including an auction, raffles and targeted donations (buy a senior blood panel or an x-ray). Your support is greatly appreciated!















