Dogtown: Tiffany, a Leonberger with webbed feet

Here’s a pretty girl for a Spring day! Tiffany came to the shelter at the beginning of March after getting in trouble catching bunnies.

She was very shut down in the first days at the shelter and we were pretty sure we were looking at a rescue dog. Her kennel card said that she was a Leonberger, a fairly rare type of guardian (not guard) dog, but those are often best guesses of breed.

We contacted Leonberger rescue and they agreed that she looked right, but said the real test was whether she had webbed feet! Despite Tiffany’s scared appearance, she was fine with us petting her and examining her feet.

They are indeed webbed and she appears to be a true Leonberger. Somewhere along the way of examining Tiffany and trying to coax her to get up, Tiffany decided we were OK and that it was time to show us what a nice dog she could be.

Once up and leashed, Tiffany has been a lovely dog. She easily passed temperament testing and became an adoptable dog at the shelter. Volunteers comment on how easy she is to walk and how she knows sit and down. Tiffany loves rolling over for belly rubs and being brushed, and has been quite patient with attempts to get her pretty coat untangled.

She is nice around other dogs and quite playful with people. One volunteer says Tiffany has “a wonderful personality!” This gentle dog is tall and lanky under her thick coat.

She would make a great family dog and is already quite well-behaved. We would not recommend her for a home with small animals or livestock due to her history with bunnies, but she is certainly good with dogs and people. Come meet Tiffany at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter today! She is about 6 years old, spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations and can be seen at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville Monday through Friday. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.















