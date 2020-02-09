Dogtown: The sweetest little puppies you could hope to meet, and spirit-lifting Griffin

These two puppies, Elvis and Camie, got off to a rough start. They were sick and abandoned when they arrived at the shelter the day after Christmas.

Fortunately, they were in good hands with the shelter staff and they received the care and love that they needed! Now they are two of the sweetest little puppies you could hope to meet.

They are very well-socialized from all of the handling that they have received. They play well with each other and are very cuddly. These two are very gentle and do not have any puppy biting behaviors.

They are about five months old and look like they will be medium-sized dogs as they are not very big now. They have lovely little wrinkly faces that are very expressive. Another unusual feature is their distinctly webbed feet. Perhaps they will be great swimmers when they are a little older and the sunny days return!

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition

Elvis and Camie are quite good on the leash and seem well on their way to being housebroken, keeping their kennel clean and using their walk time to go potty. Camie lives for snuggling while Elvis likes to play with balls and toys.

It’s easy to overlook a couple of little brown puppies at the end of the kennel row, but come meet these two today. I guarantee that they will bring a smile to your face! Elvis and Camie have already been altered, microchipped and vaccinated and are ready to go to their forever homes.

We have some adult versions of these cute puppies. We collectively call them “the brown boys,” four of the friendliest dogs that you could hope to find. On our buddy board, where we list dogs that can be walked with another dog, these four – Griffin, Tanner, Sampson and Scooby – show up over and over.

In fact, Griffin, the one I’m featuring today, has his own list since he has been so good with every single dog that he has met. Griffin is a 2-year-old neutered male mutt mix. He is one of those special dogs that tailors his play to the needs of the other dog. He will get low for little dogs, be the chaser or the chasee, roll on the ground or play and run, depending on how the other dog reacts.

Griffin is just as good with humans. He knows sit and down and walks pretty well on the leash. Griffin can entertain himself with toys or running around the yard. We have been spreading wood chips in our newly expanded play yard and he has been entertaining us with his antics in the chips!

This dog will lift your spirits with every encounter. The person who takes the opportunity to come meet Griffin will be richly rewarded. Come meet this happy boy today!

These dogs are all at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. You can see them and their adoptable cat and dog friends at petharbor.com. The shelter is open Monday through Friday. Information is available at (707) 840-9132.















