Dogtown: The perpetually happy face of Smiles, and gentle, curious Bjorn

Here’s a fun little guy! Smiles is a medium sized mixed breed male dog about seven months old. Smiles has some of the facial markings of a husky, but the rest of him looks more like a cattle dog mix.

Smiles got his name from his perpetually happy face. He likes to play in the play yard and has a good fetching game, including a return and drop.

Smiles enjoys exploring the play equipment and ran right through the new culvert pipe, indicating some potential talent for agility work. He is curious and has a nice level of confidence about new experiences.

Smiles is treat-motivated and is learning his obedience skills, already mastering “sit” and working on more. This friendly guy also enjoys being petted and brushed.

We think he’s a great dog, just ready to find that forever home! Smiles is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations.

Bjorn is a 5-year-old female dog. She looks pretty Lab-like, though she is a little smaller than your average Lab.

Bjorn came to the shelter with another small female dog. She enjoys a nice walk and is working on her leash manners. Her curiosity sometimes gets the better of her and she can pull a little bit, but we see huge improvements in leash manners when the dogs are not dependent on that one outing a day at the shelter to provide their day’s entertainment.

Bjorn is gentle and friendly and would love to be your best friend! She is an easy-going dog and the volunteers are quite fond of her. Her long ears and soulful eyes make her very photogenic! Bjorn is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations.

Both of these dogs are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleville. You can see these dogs and the other available dogs and cats at petharbor.com. The shelter is open Monday through Friday.

Redwood Pals Rescue has been running faster than usual lately, trying to get puppies vaccinated, dogs transported to partnering rescues, medical needs dogs fostered and more.

We can always use fosters, wire crates and healthy dog food donations. We get contacted fairly regularly from people who have puppies that need a place to go.

Fortunately, many of these contacts come to us through the spay and neuter clinics when the parents are getting fixed.

We often need a short-term foster for a litter of puppies while we make arrangements to get them to a safe situation.

If you are interested in being part of our puppy fostering program, or any other part of our rescue, please send an email to [email protected].















