Dogtown: Take home Willow, a beautiful, gentle giant, and by the way, Barclay needs a new situation

Thank you to everyone who came out to our Pints for Non Profits last week! It was fun getting to meet some new faces and have a chance to talk to people a little about what we do in our Redwood Pals Rescue.

We found one couple that is willing to do transport for us, which is very needed when we have an opportunity to move some dogs to another facility. Some other folks expressed interest in helping with our still-in-the-works plans for a new, bigger and extra fun play yard at the shelter. It was a very productive, and fun, evening!

One of our original purposes in forming a rescue was to help dogs at the shelter that are good dogs but are not meeting the shelter’s requirements for adoption. This takes all kinds of forms – too shy, too excitable, not good with other dogs through the kennel doors, too focused on their toys – and we do what we can to work with these dogs and find them good homes. One of the dogs we are currently working with is Willow.

Willow is a big gentle Great Pyrenees mix, estimated to be a little under 2 years old. She was initially very shy and would barely leave her kennel for walks, preferring to lie down on the sidewalk until we turned around and headed back inside.

She now walks very nicely on the leash. Willow even went to dog class recently and demonstrated an understanding of sit, down and heel. She does not seem to care about toys or balls but will happily run around in the play yard if one of us runs with her.

Willow does fine with other dogs with proper introductions. She isn’t much of a player and so prefers the dogs that are also happy to go for walks with her instead of the excitable players. In a recent cat test, she noticed the cat but showed no aggression towards it. Perhaps she has lived with cats in the past? We do know that she has lived with other dogs before.

This big girl – about 80 pounds – has beautiful eyes and is always happy to see us when we come to take her out for a walk. She appears to be housetrained and seems like she would be the perfect dog to come home to at the end of a long work day.

Willow has been at the shelter for quite a while and we would like to get her out, either by finding a foster home or an adopter for her. Please contact us at [email protected] or call our voicemail at (707) 633-8842 (and be sure to leave a message).

We are still looking for a foster or adopter for our quiet older guy, Barclay, as well. We have recently figured out that his hearing isn’t very good. That would certainly account for him being startled easily when people come at him from behind.

He is so well housetrained that he keeps his little kennel clean even on the days when shelter staff leave at 4 p.m. and aren’t back until 8 the next morning! Mostly he sticks to his bed or plays with his toys until one of his friends comes to walk him. He is a very easy walker and is happy for a short or a long walk. He loves some dogs and doesn’t like others, but is never aggressive out on a walk. He is not a good candidate for a home with cats (even though they could probably outrun him!). Please contact us at the number above for more information.















