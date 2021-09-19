Dogtown: Sully and Birdie are special friends in need

One of our greatest pleasures in the dog rescue world is helping people find a canine companion that is a good match for them. We love getting photos and updates from our adopters! We are often amazed at the positive changes that occur when a dog finds the right forever home.

Recent happy placements have included our big boy Rollo, who has his own special girl that adores him, cheerful Taz who is spotted regularly at the dog park having a great time, and long-term foster boy Carter whose new owners had to take the long way around to come pick him up and take him home to Lewiston after fires closed Highway 299. Each of these owners has seen the charm in dogs that others had overlooked and have been richly rewarded with very loyal companions.

One of our dogs that has been waiting awhile to be discovered is Sully. Sully is a four-year-old chocolate lab/Dogo mix. In the play yard he loves standing in the wading pool! Sully will occasionally play with toys and likes to run around the yard carrying them until he finds a nice shady spot to lounge in. He has several girlfriends at the shelter though his best buddy has been little Muttley with whom he loves to run and play chase.

Sully knows Sit, Down, Shake and reportedly has a cute yodel howl! He has pretty good leash manners (when his nose doesn’t take over!) and does well with a handler that can clearly communicate what they want from him. He might do well in a home with cats and has lived with a baby and did fine.

Sully came to the shelter as a result of an accidental bite to the owner’s foot after a squabble between him and the older unaltered male dog in the home over dropped food. The owner told us it was an accident but surrendered Sully because of the problem with their older dog. Sully had lived in a home since he was a small puppy and his dream is to leave the shelter and live in a home again. He is neutered and current on vaccinations and weighs about 70 pounds.

Happy Birdie is looking for a hospice home. She has cancer that is considered to be untreatable but you’d never know it to see this cheerful girl! She loves to be with her human friends. One of our volunteers likes to take her out for car rides and the occasional puppacino, which she really enjoys. She has been fine around children, but would prefer a home without cats or chickens.

Her best home would be one where she is the only dog due to her health issues. Birdie is about eight years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She is spayed and current on her vaccinations.

For more information about either of these dogs, please email Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.
















