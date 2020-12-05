Dogtown: Smiling Jake and Kirby

Week 36. December already? The frosty mornings are a good reminder that it is actually almost winter here, though the wading pool is still set up in the shelter play yard and dogs are still going in on the sunny days.

The shelter dogs had a good Thanksgiving, with walks, play time and some extra holiday treats. Kongs stuffed with deli meats, peanut butter and bone broth ice cubes made them quite happy! The kitties, generally a little more discriminating than the dogs, enjoyed some nice turkey bits for their thanksgiving treat.

Our virtual Holiday Open House has been launched for this season of giving. This event benefits the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund (EMF). The EMF funds veterinary care for the shelter animals when they have experienced illness or injury, giving them a second chance after neglect or misfortune. If you are motivated to donate, please visit flar.betterworld.org/campaigns/fund-our-veterinary-expenses.

These two dogs have not needed the services of the EMF, though both could stand to lose a little weight for optimal health. Fortunately, that just requires monitoring their meals, not a trip to the vet!

Jake is a six-year-old mixed breed male, possibly with some border collie or cattle dog in his makeup. He came in with his best friend Ginger when their owner was hospitalized and could no longer care for them.

Jake is very polite and well-behaved, if a bit uncertain about why he is at the shelter and not home. He walks nicely on the leash and knows sit, shake, lie down on your bed, and maybe even a few more commands. Jake is very sweet and really loves to be petted! He was not a good fit with the family that adopted his little friend Ginger, and though we worried he would be lonely without her, he seems to be doing fine and making new friends among the other dogs. He would do well in a home with a dog buddy as he is very dog-friendly and seems more confident with a pal. We would recommend that he be paired with older children as small ones are a little confusing to him.

Jake enjoyed sniffing out the treats in our recent rainy day obstacle course and made himself at home in the “photo booth” after all the treats had been found! Give a call to meet Jake today!

At 10 years old, Kirby is a bit more mature, but he is still lively and engaged. He is an excellent leash walker, well behaved and seems quite housebroken.

Kirby’s a little bit shy and reserved and isn’t particularly food-motivated, but in the playpen he really comes to life! He is an excellent ball dog and will roll the ball up to your feet, politely asking you to throw it. Despite those extra pounds, he’s quite agile and fast in his retrieval!

Kirby was actually adopted from the shelter as a puppy 10 years ago. We were contacted by a former owner who really wanted to take him home. Unfortunately she had a acquired another dog in the interim who felt differently about having Kirby come live with them…

She did confirm that he is indeed the gentle and sweet fellow that he appears. He enjoys the company of other dogs and can be downright puppyish in his eagerness to play. The volunteers consider him a no-drama kind of dog!

Jake and Kirby are neutered, micro-chipped and current on their vaccinations. Make an appointment to meet them by calling (707) 840-9132. The shelter is open Monday through Friday.
















