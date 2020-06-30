Dogtown: Shelter in place with a fuzzy friend

Week 14 of shelter in place: the Humboldt County Animal Shelter is down to five adoptable dogs, though there are a couple in the wings that may be available by the time this paper hits the newsstands.

The kittens hinted at last week have arrived; most of them are still a little young for adoption and are having fun playing and chowing down as they gain size and age.

Check petharbor.com to follow along and see when they are ready for adoption. They are all different colors and some are quite stunning! They keep us entertained as we pass their play areas.

Of our five adoptable dogs, Addie is the only one not yet featured here. Addie came into the shelter at the end of May.

She is about a year and a half old and is quite unusual in appearance, though that is difficult to show in a photograph. Addie is a sturdy girl, weighing in at about 80 pounds, but not chubby at all.

She has medium length fur in a lovely brindled brown with little furry tufts in her ears. Her head looks Like a Staffordshire, but her back end and fluffy tail look like something completely different, possibly golden retriever?

Once again, hard to say what her background might be. What we do know is that when inside, she loves to cuddle up and nudge her head in for pets.

Outside, she loves to explore and chase tennis balls. Addie is friendly with other dogs and would love to be your best friend! She would do better in a home without cats.

If this striking girl has caught your eye, please call the shelter at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment to meet her. Addie is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations.

Our other pretty girl featured today is under the auspices of Redwood Pals Rescue. Sweet Kona has been a little shy with new people.

With the shelter closed to volunteers, the opportunities for her to meet new people and get more comfortable with them are pretty limited. It’s kind of a Catch-22 for a dog like Kona.

She needs to meet more people to learn that strangers can be her friends, but new people aren’t allowed in to meet her… The two of us that are allowed in to handle the dogs think she is a friendly girl whose confidence will continue to grow once she is out of the shelter.

Kona loves other dogs and has been consistently friendly with every dog she has met. She is very happy to see us when we come to walk her and has a nice gentle manner. Kona is about two and could have husky and Labrador Retriever in her mix. She is a pretty tan color and has a curly tail.

Kona enjoys playing fetch, romping around the play yard with her dog buddies, and getting pets from her human friends. If you would like to meet Kona, please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.

Kona is spayed and current on her vaccinations and looks forward to meeting you!















