Dogtown: Share the Love with Redwood Pals

Week 47. This time last year we were all still out and about in the world but change was coming fast. Friends were seeing plays in San Francisco, but others who had tickets a week or two later never got to go. Looking forward to the day when we can see live performances again.

First up this week, some housekeeping for my column. Somehow the website for our Redwood Pals Rescue fundraiser got abbreviated in last week’s edition and, as a result, did not work. If you’d like to participate – raffles, silent auction, targeted donations – please visit rpr.betterworld.org.

Let me tell you what Redwood Pals has been up to in the last week. The week started with giving wormer to 10 little Plott Hound puppies that are being fostered with their mama. This mama was a stray that came to the shelter very pregnant. The mother and pups will be available for adoption through the shelter but will stay with our Redwood Pals foster until they are old enough for adoption. Redwood Pals makes the arrangements, covers dog food and supplements and provides toys and bedding.

Next up for the week was getting second DHPP vaccinations for Tiger Rose and Cheddar (last week’s features), plus their siblings that had already been adopted. We make sure our RPR pups get all three of their puppy vaccines, even when it means meeting in cold parking lots at 7 in the morning!

My rescue partner Ashley checks in each day with our little Christmas pups. This mama dog came to us through Humboldt Spay and Neuter. Mama dog will be going back to her former owners as their home situation now allows them to have her with them. They are so excited to have her back! We will be getting her spayed as soon as possible.

The puppies have been a little behind in development due to being premature so one of the girls will be getting a vet check this week to make sure all is well. Other Redwood Pals activity for the week included providing dog food to dogs in Arcata and Eureka, one exam, one skin care follow-up and one tumor removal at the vet, and an evaluation of a dog whose owner requested help rehoming her.

One little blind dog was transported to a wonderful sanctuary in Crescent City and arrangements were started for some other transfers.

Whew! We stay busy. Most of these things involve expenses for us so we are hoping that folks will visit our fundraiser if they like what we do.

Redwood Pals works closely with the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. At least one of us is there every day of the week, walking the adoptable dogs, stuffing Kongs, working with our rescue dogs and even getting to know the kitties. One fun activity right now is playing with puppies!

A litter of four three month old puppies was found abandoned in a car. Fortunately they hadn’t been there long and seem undamaged by the experience.

These pups – Cosmo, Juno, Pixie and Paris - are very sweet and friendly and love to play or cuddle. The most mellow is the big male Cosmo. He is almost twice the size of his little sister but they all play nicely together.

Come meet them at the shelter! Call (707) 840-9132 Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

