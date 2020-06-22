Dogtown: Shake paws with your new sweet-snoring Buddy

Week 13 of shelter in place; maybe it’s time to stop counting? One big change for the shelter this week is that I’m told kittens are arriving!

There have not been more than three cats available at any given time during the shutdown so if you’ve been considering a kitten, now could be the time!

We have not met them yet so exact information will be coming soon. You can always see the available cats and dogs at petharbor.com.

Hank isn’t writing the column this time but if he were, he would want to mention his good friend that went on to the great Doggie Beyond last week.

Buddy Best Dog lived next door and the two old guys had a special friendship. Buddy came to the shelter with an old injury that left his leg unusable. He had an amputation and spent some time with Redwood Pals while he healed up.

He was the perfect dog for our next door neighbors who adopted him; they always joked that he was on sale for 25 percent off! Buddy befriended folks all over town and I’m sure many of you met him. He will be missed.

Ironically, we have another three-legged Buddy up for adoption now. This Buddy is about five years old. He came to the shelter with a badly broken leg that just wouldn’t heal.

The decision was made to amputate and Buddy went to a foster home to recuperate. The fosters reported that he was good with their kids, dogs and even the resident cat.

He came back to the shelter for adoption and then went out in the first wave of adoptable dogs going to foster homes before the shelter closed for shelter in place.

He has had a fun spring with his foster dad but is ready for that forever home now. Buddy’s first love is playing fetch, but he has many other talents. He has been a good student of obedience skills and knows sit, down, stay and come.

He can even sit on his back legs and shake hands with his one front paw! Buddy is very well-behaved in the house and good on the leash for walks. He loves a comfy bed and having his belly rubbed.

One foster reported that he has a cute snore! Buddy would make a good family dog. He likes to learn new things in exchange for more fetch time.

If you would like to meet Buddy, please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment. Buddy is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. Call today to meet this great guy!















