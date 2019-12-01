Dogtown: Roly-poly good times with Moose & Hippo

Who could resist a couple of puppies named Moose and Hippo? These sturdy youngsters are about three months old and have some sort of large breed in their heritage.

They are gentle, happy fellows who are happy to play with each other in the yard, meet new friends of either the human or canine variety or just chase a ball around.

Volunteers have commented on how good they are on leashes, especially considering how young they are. The two can be walked together by one volunteer. Walking more than one puppy at a time can result in crossed leashes or a serious tripping hazard, but not with these boys!

If you are looking for an easy-going youngster to add to your household, come by the shelter and meet these two. There are currently half a dozen puppies at the shelter that are six months or younger, including these brothers, and several more that are 9 to 10 months old.

They are all available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information can be found at petharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132. All cats and dogs that are adopted through the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and current on their vaccinations.

This seems like a good time to remind everyone to get their dogs spayed and neutered, if they are not already. There are a variety of organizations that offer vouchers or discounts on spay and neuter services.

You can ask your veterinarian or send us an email at [email protected] for more information.

Another item to note is that the parvovirus has turned up in the area recently. If you already have a puppy, please be sure and keep him or her current on their vaccinations.

My veterinarian recommends no public area outings until two weeks after the second DHPP vaccination to be safe. Redwood Pals has been active in vaccinating homeless dogs and puppies, with close to 100 vaccinations done in the last year!

On a lighter note, the shelter’s Holiday Open House is coming up quick! Save the date of Saturday, Dec. 14 for this annual event featuring shelter tours, refreshments, a fabulous selection of raffle and silent auction items, and lots more, including some canine Smooch Booth activity!

All proceeds benefit the Emergency Medical Fund (EMF) which helps cats and dogs who need extra veterinary care for injuries or illness. Donations of goods and services for the raffles and auctions are still gratefully being accepted; please stop by the shelter or call (707) 840-9132 to donate. The EMF is a non-profit and donations are tax-deductible.















