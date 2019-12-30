Dogtown: Reflecting on a year of rescues

Happy New Year, readers! The new year’s arrival is a great time to reflect on the last year to see what was satisfying and what needs a change.

In our animal rescue world, we are grateful for the partnerships with other organizations that help us to reduce the number of unwanted pets, to find the existing ones homes and help heal animals in need.

In particular we are grateful for Friends for Life with their Emergency Medical Fund, Public Vet with their rural spay and neuter clinics, Humboldt Spay and Neuter network for their help with getting our homeless and rescue dogs altered, and our friends at Healing Spirit Animal Wellness Center for their great kindness to us for a variety of veterinary needs.

We couldn’t do what we need without the generous support of the Humboldt Area Foundation and their animal welfare grants.

For the new year, we want to get even better at helping our furry friends find their forever homes!

At the shelter, that starts with continuing to improve our training and handling to bring the dogs and cats up to their full potential and show that to the folks who might want to adopt them.

This year some of our wonderful volunteers put together a very informative packet that goes out with each adopted dog, including suggestions for helping the dog acclimate to a new home and lists of resources for training and enrichment.

We have found that just adding in that information has made a big difference in helping adopters over the challenges of the first few weeks with a new pet.

We hope that all of these pieces will come together this month to help our longest resident, Jethro, find his forever home.

Jethro is a 2-year-old male dog. He has the coloring of a cattle dog with the height of something larger – a hound maybe? He is a popular guy among the volunteers.

Jethro knows quite a few obedience skills – sit, shake, down, come – and plays a good game of fetch.

He has been great in meet and greets with other dogs and out in public at events that we have attended. He has an old injury to a back leg that gives him a slightly asymmetrical look but it doesn’t bother him or slow him down at all.

Jethro is attentive and inquisitive. He loves the chance to sniff the ground or the wind while out on a walk and is pretty good on the leash. Jethro is a good all-around dog and we are mystified about why he is still available.

Sometimes our larger dogs just don’t show very well in their kennels, but a trip out to the play yard will show a different side. Come by the shelter and meet Jethro! He is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations and available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 908 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Let’s give Jethro a great start to the new year!

Space prevented this photo of Prima from making it into the paper last week. If you are looking for a fun and easygoing companion who is also a nice medium size, please contact us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842. Prima has done a fabulous job of raising her babies and is now ready for some fun!















