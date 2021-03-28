Dogtown: re-enter normal life with sweet Marvin at your side

It has officially been a year since Humboldt County went into lockdown. Our senior volunteers are beginning to return to the shelter as they complete their vaccinations.

It seems a little like the community is coming out of hibernation! Hoping that you are all well and that Spring will bring a slow return to whatever normal is going to be.

Today’s featured pup is Marvin. You might remember Marvin as the scared and hairless dog that was found cowering in a parking lot in Eureka. He has been in a foster home (the one where he was met with a “Welcome home Marvin” sign) for several months and has come such a long way since his parking lot time!

Marvin has been absolutely fabulous with the seven-year-old boy and the 10-month-old Jack Russell pup that live in the home. He loves his hang-out-on-the-couch time, even when Olive, the Jack Russell, is sitting on top of him!

Despite this love fest between dogs and boy, Marvin’s foster has decided that they are not the perfect forever home for Marvin and so we are now putting him up for adoption.

Marvin’s ideal home would include another young human buddy and possibly another dog as well. It would probably not include cats. Though Marvin has been living with cats, his interest is a little too high for a permanent home with kitties.

Marvin has demonstrated excellent food and toy behavior, with no resource guarding of any kind, even if interrupted when he is eating or playing. He has been working on his obedience and leash skills and has learned a lot. Marvin will use his crate without objection and is good in the house.

We have noted that Marvin is quite sensitive and very attuned to people and their moods. Our trainer met him and declared him to be "awesome!"

We would provide his new owner(s) with a session or two of training to help everyone get to know each other and keep Marvin on the training trajectory that has been started.

Sweet Marvin is a young adult, one to two years old. He is neutered and current on his vaccinations. His pretty golden coat will benefit from good food and the occasional bath to keep his skin healthy, but he is a good sport about bathing.

If you have a child that has been looking for that devoted canine buddy, Marvin could be the dog for you! Please contact us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















