Dogtown: Quirky Benji for all your small dog needs

Week 20 of shelter in place: more activity in and around the shelter, including some new dogs up for adoption.

There has been a lot of interest in small dogs lately, due to an apparent shortage of same.

If you are one of those waiting on a small dog, I recommend keeping an eye on the shelter’s PetHarbor page (petharbor.com), where you can register your interest and receive notification if a small dog comes available.

Last Friday an 8-year-old MinPin went up for adoption first thing in the morning and was adopted by lunchtime!

I’m more of a big dog person myself (though we do have a little in our home pack) and I’m happy to report there are some lovely bigger dogs currently available for adoption.

One of our new larger dogs is the lovely Benji, a 3-year-old male Lab mix. His coat is a deep dark color somewhere between brown and black which gives him a unique appearance.

We are quickly developing quite an appreciation for this fellow. He is great with other dogs and has even won over some of the pickier ones who all want the chance to be with him.

His gentle behavior when introduced to cats leads us to believe he would be happy to live with felines. He’s a bit of a blank slate when it comes to previous training but has been very agreeable to learning.

The volunteers who have walked him have consistently commented on how easy he is to walk, especially for a large young dog.

He also has a silly side and will make you laugh with his funny expressions as he tries to lean in for some petting!

We would recommend Benji for adults or families that looking for an active, gentle companion.

We believe that he would be fine in a home with other pets.

Benji is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. He is available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located in McKkinleyville.

The shelter is still open to the public by appointment only, Monday through Friday. You can make an appointment by calling (707) 840-9132.















