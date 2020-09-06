Dogtown: Put Cass and Ivy on your short list of possible pals

Week 24 since we donned masks and started a new way of life.

The timeline is so strange without our usual markers; normally I would be spending this week before Labor Day collecting the last auction items and preparing for the I Block Party. But this week my volunteer duties will be strictly dog-related as I Block has joined the ranks of cancelled events for this year.

In continuing with the theme of dogs who enjoy our wading pool, this week we have 10- month-old German Shepherd mix boy Cass. Cass wasn’t able to enjoy the pool for a few days as Deja and her pups were all spayed and neutered last week and the wading pool had to be picked up to make sure they stayed dry! Deja and three of her pups were all adopted last Friday so the pool is now back in action!

Cass is a lovely, dog-friendly young fellow who would love a home with another dog to play with or people that have an active lifestyle. Cass is on his second pass through the shelter; he was adopted at four months old but when he was found running loose no one came to pick him up. Their loss, we say, as this is a great dog. He is very smart and loyal and will make a great pet.

Cass loves the water, toys, other dogs and attention. Cass was fostered briefly with one of our volunteers before his first adoption. She said he was very smart and leaned new skills quickly. Cass is housebroken and will sit by the door if he needs to go out and did fine with a crate for bed. His shepherd side is very evident in his desire to be close to his person. He will be very loyal to his new family!

Cass is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. He would probably do best in a home without cats. To meet Cass please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals has been working with a few dogs at the shelter that do not meet the shelter’s requirements for temperament testing. Some dogs are too shy, while others have had past experiences that leave them less comfortable with certain people or other dogs. Often a change of scene is all it takes for them to be more comfortable.

One of the dogs that we are currently working with is young Ivy. Poor little Ivy came to the shelter in a state of neglect – skinny and scared. She looked like an old dog and we were surprised that she was only a year old.

With good food and attention, Ivy has blossomed into a fun little girl. She is always happy to make a new human friend, play a game of fetch, or earn a treat. Ivy likes attention and enjoys a good belly rub. Ivy looks like she may have been on the wrong end of some canine unfriendliness in her past. She is nervous around other dogs and hasn’t done terribly well meeting them, though she has found some male dogs that have won her over. We would love to find a single-pet home for Ivy where she would continue to work on her training to enable her to be more comfortable around other dogs.

She is treat-motivated and quite attentive and has already learned to just look away from most situations that previously would have caused a reaction. We are placing her in a foster home this week and expect that she will do even better outside of the stress of the shelter. Ivy is so good with all of the people she has met that we think she would make a great family dog. She loves to cuddle!

If you would like to meet Ivy, please contact Redwood Pals at [email protected]m or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















