Dogtown: Puppies and shepherds and so much adorableness

This year, 2019, is already proving to be a year of shepherds and puppies at the shelter. This sweet little girl, Paisley, is both.

She arrived at the shelter on Valentine’s Day and has been stealing the hearts of the volunteers ever since. Paisley is about four months old and is full of life! She likes to play with the toys in the play yard and also enjoys attention and pets.

She gets along fine with other dogs and is at a good age to train for acceptance of cats in the home also. Come meet this young pup and see if she is a fit for your family. Cuteness like this won’t stay available for long!

Paisley is available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter where all of the available cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. The shelter is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville and is open Monday through Friday. More information at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue has seen quite a few puppies lately also. As I write this, there are six puppies in my kitchen, awaiting their ride to the Portland area in the morning.

Redwood Pals Rescue partners with the Oregon Humane Society there to provide a second chance for puppies that might need a little extra care. These puppies were brought to our attention by Humboldt Spay Neuter Network who were spaying the mother dogs on the property. The owner was doing his best to care for everyone, but there was risk to the pups from predators in the area and he wanted to see them find good safe homes.

We vaccinate the pups and make sure they are healthy and arrange for transportation. There seems to be quite a demand for puppies of all shapes and sizes in the Portland area and we are always pleased to see how quickly they are placed in good homes! We also have a partner in the Brookings Humane Society and recently sent two older pups there after they were deemed a little too shy for adoption at the shelter here.

One of them almost came back with our volunteer transporters who had fallen in love with him on the two hour ride! But they knew he’d find a good home there so all was okay. We are grateful for all of our rescue partners and helpers.

Our Redwood Pals dog for this week is puppy-sized but all grown up. Barclay came to the shelter when his owner passed away and he had no family to take him in.

Barclay is a neutered male, about 10 years old. He’s a little set in his ways at his age, but we think he’s still got love and life to share with the right person. Barclay is happy to lounge for a good portion of the day, but hops right up if there’s a walk in the offering. He is very well-housebroken and is efficient in getting his business done, which is especially appreciated on those rainy days!

He’s good on the leash and can keep up on a walk. Barclay is chunkier than we would like and would benefit from a diet. He has some lypomas (fatty tumors) but the vet has checked him out and found them to be benign. Barclay would make a great companion for an older person.

He’s not particularly good with cats or bunnies, and can be picky about his canine friends, but is very loyal to the people who walk him and give him a little attention. Barclay is guesstimated to be a Jack Russell mix, but it’s always hard to tell. If you would like to meet Barclay, please contact us at [email protected] or leave a message for us at (707) 633-8842.















