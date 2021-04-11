Dogtown: Pepper and Bindi

Week 54. Nice to have some warm sunny days lately. They make dog-walking a whole lot more fun! Here are two female dogs that we have been working with:

First up is Pepper. This gentle little girl is guesstimated to be a cattle dog mix. She seemed a little overwhelmed on first arrival at the shelter, as are so many of the dogs. So many changes in such a short amount of time! Once she settled in a bit we were able to see what a sweetheart she is.

At eight years old Pepper is past the wild stage and is quite happy to go for a good walk, play a little fetch or lean in for some extra attention. She is not looking for a bouncy play partner but is just fine with other dogs. Her best friend at the shelter is a young male Chihuahua and they love the chance to walk together. She has been fine with the mellower big dogs as well; she will just walk away from the high energy pups.

Pepper has met cats at the shelter and was happy to ignore them, leading us to believe she could probably live with cats. We think Pepper would make a good, low-drama companion. The content look she gives as she leans in for a back scratch will make her adopter smile! Pepper weighs about 40 pounds and will be spayed, micro-chipped and current on her vaccinations at adoption. To meet Pepper, please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132

Where Pepper is reserved, Bindi wears her heart on her sleeve. Bindi is a one-year-old spayed female bully breed mix. She is always happy! She is happy to see the friends who walk her. She is happy to see the other dogs that she gets to walk with. She is happy to meet the tiny dogs who occupy the adjacent kennels.

At first her enthusiasm made her a handful to walk but we switched to a nose halter (gentle leader type) and found she can walk quite nicely. She loves the young boy dogs that she has met and has really enjoyed her play time with adoptable boy Buster. She is an enthusiastic player and would be a great match for another young dog who needs a playmate. She is also quite affectionate with her human friends.

She knows sit, down and come and will sit next to you and lean for a belly rub when you call her over. She is not above flopping down for an extra good rub of her soft belly either! Bindi is available through Redwood Pals Rescue.

For more information or to meet Bindi, please email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















