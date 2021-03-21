Dogtown: Pals Buddy and Daisy really ought to be kept together

Week 51, or maybe it is 52. I might have lost a week in there somewhere.. Friday, March 20, 2020 was the day that Humboldt County officially went on lockdown.

I had been getting a daily report from the shelter manager as the county zeroed in on the definite date.

In preparation, the first two weeks of March last year were spent arranging foster homes for the shelter dogs so that they wouldn’t get left in the shelter with no one to walk them once the lockdown started.

By the official date we had most of the dogs out with the volunteers and our friends. Good thing, as no volunteers except me and my rescue partner Ashley entered the shelter again until July!

Currently our established volunteers are coming in daily at scheduled times to walk the dogs and socialize the kitties. We are hoping that new volunteers will be allowed in soon.

If you’ve been interested in helping, keep watching this space for an announcement.

Meanwhile, here are a couple of little cuties that are looking for a cozy place to live out their golden years.

Buddy and Daisy

Buddy and Daisy arrived at the shelter after their owner died. Unfortunately, the owner had no local family available to take in the pair.

These two are as sweet as they could be! Their owner was a little generous with the food and both could stand to lose a little weight, but you can tell these pups were well-loved.

Buddy is about 11 years old. He is a neutered male dachshund mix.

Hard to say what he is mixed with; I would guess some sort of small terrier. Buddy is a gentle fellow who appreciates a good petting. He comes running when we call and has no obvious bad habits.

Buddy is quite attentive to his little friend Daisy, a 12-year-old female Chihuahua mix.

Daisy’s tiny round appearance brings to mind an adorable gremlin! Daisy is a little slower than Buddy, though a diet would probably go a long way towards making her more agile.

Both dogs are housebroken and pretty quiet. Buddy does just fine on the leash and Daisy is happy to be carried.

These two have been friends a long time and we would like them to stay together. They would be good company for a variety of home situations.

They are not in any way nippy and love to come over for cuddles and pets.

Daisy is tiny enough that she would probably be safer with older children. Daisy might weigh in at about five pounds, Buddy more like 10 to 15 pounds.

If you have been looking for some sweet little companions to bring a little extra love into your home, please consider these two.

Our adopters of senior dogs repeatedly tell us how rewarding it is to add older dogs to their homes.

For more information or to meet this pair, please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















