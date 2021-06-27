Dogtown: Olive and Scout are low drama, yet eager – no assembly required!

I get a lot of questions regarding whether people are returning their COVID pups now that life is returning to some semblance of normal.

I am happy to report that that is not the case. Redwood Pals adopted out puppies from 13 different litters over the course of the pandemic and we are happy to report that they are all doing very well.

This is the time of the year when the shelter dog population does tend to increase but that has more to do with summer vacations and adoption slowdowns than dogs being returned.

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a dog, now is a great time! There is quite an assortment of dogs available. You can always view the most up to date listing of available dogs and cats at the shelter by going to petharbor.com.

Two of the dogs that you might find there are Olive and Scout. Olive is what we sometimes think of as a no assembly required kind of dog.

Olive is a very low-drama girl. She gets along well with other dogs and is very easy to walk. The volunteers adore this one! One volunteer describes her as a real lady, another says she is a dream, so responsive and gentle.

Olive is about two years old and a nice medium size. She has great recall and is very attentive to her handler. Olive was non-reactive when exposed to the shelter cats which leads us to believe that she could live in a home with cats. She does have a playful side and has been known to get the zoomies in the play yard!

We think Olive could fit in easily in any of a variety of homes. Come meet this sweet girl soon!

Pretty girl Scout is another pup from the litter that was abandoned on Cock Robin Island in Loleta. We could not have imagined how well these puppies would have progressed!

Scout is now about 8 months old and has mastered walking nicely on the leash, sit, and letting herself be brushed and pet. She is fabulous with other dogs – all of her siblings are also! – and gets a lot of playtime with the other shelter residents. Scout seemed to do well with the kitties. She likes to chase the moths she sees on our walks which is very cute.

These dogs are eager to learn as evidenced by their amazing transformation from scared pups hiding in the outside kennel to eager participants waiting at the front of the gate to go for a walk. Come meet Scout today and be impressed!

Olive and Scout are spayed, micro-chipped and current on their vaccinations. They are both available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required to meet the dogs and can be made by calling (707) 840-9132.















