Dogtown: Mike and Ace – good, gregarious get-along guys

Why would anyone want to adopt a senior dog? Well, there are several reasons. What you see is what you get. There are no surprises like that cute little five-pound puppy turning into a hundred-pound dog!

Senior dogs are usually well-housebroken and they sleep when you sleep. No getting up at three in the morning for a potty break.

They are likely to know the difference between a pair of shoes and a dog toy. But most importantly, they have a lot of love to give and are very appreciative to have the chance to show that to you. Here are a couple of senior boys that are waiting at the shelter for you.

Nine-year-old Ace is a lovely dog, well-mannered and easy-going. He had an owner but for some reason they were not able to come and retrieve him.

He walks very nicely on the leash and knows Sit, Down, Shake and Come. He does like to play ball but not in an obsessive way.

He loves to be pet and will gently lean in or put his paw on your arm to make it easier for you! Volunteers refer to him as a real gentleman and very endearing.

Ace doesn’t appear to be looking for a doggie playmate but is fine around other dogs. He is well housebroken and takes treats gently. Ace is an easy fellow to be around and will reward his adopter with steady companionship. This is an all around great guy!

He has been a good starter dog for our new volunteers and has put them quickly at ease. Ace weighs in at about 65 pounds

Ten-year-old Mike has been at the shelter for almost four weeks now since his owner died. The coroner’s office did a thorough search to try and find next of kin for him but had no luck.

Mike waited as patiently as he could but always came to the front of his kennel and wagged eagerly each time we passed.

He was so happy when we were finally cleared to take him out for a walk! He loves to be around people and other dogs and is always friendly to everyone.

This is Mike’s “before” photo. He has since had his rough coat washed and trimmed and he looks and feels so much better!

Like Ace, he is also an easy walker and has been great with our newer volunteers. He has a little stiffness in his hips but would undoubtedly feel better if he dropped some of the extra weight that he is carrying.

Mike weighs in at about 60 pounds but would be more comfortable at a healthy 50 pounds or so. He loves to go for walks so that shouldn’t be too hard! Mike is eager to find that someone who will bring him home to a soft bed and good company. Could that be you?

Both of these sweet dogs are neutered, micro-chipped and current on their vaccinations. An added bonus is that they are both eligible for the shelter’s very low senior pet adoption fee.

Come fill out and adoption application today and make an appointment to meet these boys at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville.

Please call (707) 840-9132 for more information.















