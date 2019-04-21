Dogtown: Meet these sweet, sociable little dogs

I’m writing this week from San Francisco, where I have come to attend the 2019 Canine Science Symposium at San Francisco State University.

Three of us who volunteer at the shelter will be joining the shelter’s facility manager at what we hope will be an exciting weekend of lectures and workshops on dog behavior, adoption strategies, canine welfare, doggie playgroups and much more.

I’m looking forward to learning new ways to improve the lives of our shelter and rescue dogs and to increase their opportunities for adoption. Hopefully there will be some fun ideas to pass on to readers as well for their own dogs!

Back at the shelter, we have a new crop of adoptable dogs to report on. Often there are only medium and large dogs available but three littles have recently become available. These are all nice, sociable little dogs that get along well with each other and with bigger dogs.

Tulip is a 3-year-old female Chihuahua. She is a pretty little one with a cream colored coat. Tulip is friendly and cooperative and loves to get out for a nice walk or a turn in the play yard with her friends.

Tulip has nice leash manners and like many Chihuahuas, has plenty of stamina to go for a longer walk if that is the order of the day. Don’t let that small size fool you; these dogs can be great walking companions. Tulip also does not mind being picked up and snuggled. She is an overall easy-going dog and would make a good family pet.

Sparky is a year-and-a-half-old Miniature Pinscher with a smooth brown coat. One of his volunteer friends describes him as ”a bouncy, happy go lucky guy. He has plenty of enthusiasm, loves to run around the play yard and also enjoys a good snuggle and his leash manners are good.” Basically, he is the male equivalent of Tulip and is another good candidate for a nice family dog. A MinPin is just a little larger than a Chihuahua.

Our third little one is Roo. Roo is a red-haired MinPin and is just about a year old. Roo is friendly and entertaining. His leash manners could use some work, but that is partly because he seems to prefer to walk around on his back legs! This little guy would be a great one for learning some circus dog tricks. He is very agile, can leap over obstacles, walk on two legs and make you laugh with his silly antics. He loves other dogs and that has been a plus for helping us to motivate him to walk better on a leash.

All three of these pups are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. All adoptable animals, cats and dogs, are altered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations before they leave the shelter. The shelter is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville near the airport and is open Monday through Friday. More information can be found on petharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132.
















