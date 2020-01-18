Dogtown: Meet Red, a little dog with lots of character; and goofy-woofy Basil

Just got back from a rainy pack walk! Brrr. How are your dogs doing in this wet weather?

Mine don’t really seem to mind if they get to go on an outing, though our littlest foster dog was looking a bit chilled by the end of the walk. Good thing that we keep a stack of dog towels in the car at all times!

Our little foster dog, Red, is quite the character. He is an eight -pound Chihuahua with brown fur, brown eyes and big stand-up ears. He had been placed with an adopter, but it wasn’t a good fit and next thing I knew, I had him in my car with no plan for where he would go.

He had a reputation for not getting along with larger dogs, so taking him to my house didn’t seem like the best idea. Unfortunately there didn’t seem to be any other option so I brought him home.

We set up a crate in the living room and put him in. My dogs came to look at him and he screamed at them, though they didn’t appear to be put off by that. We left him in his crate overnight and he was surprisingly quiet. When I went to let him out in the morning my biggest dog came with us.

They explored the yard together and there was no conflict! Back in the house the rest of the pack gave him their approval, though my Lily did throw him to the ground once just to establish her authority, which he has respectfully honored since then. He has been free-roaming in the house with the others and is doing great!

There have been other surprises since he has been with us also. He is the rare small male dog that is completely housebroken – no marking! He is happy to spend time in his crate and will go in on his own during the day.

At night he goes in willingly and does not cry or whine. He loves vegetables and is nice and lean. He will bark like crazy at “intruders” but does seem to understand the word no.

He is very loyal and cuddly and curious about the world around him. I am very confident that little Red would make a great companion and household member. All he needs is someone who will let him know the rules and he will respect them.

To meet this little guy, please contact us at Redwood Pals Rescue, either by email at [email protected] or voicemail at (707) 633-8842.

A very different dog that we have also had in foster care is the big, fuzzy, goofy Basil. Basil came to the shelter with a broken pelvis and a hip fracture, most likely from some sort of bad experience with a car.

Basil had surgery on his hip and the opportunity to recover in a foster home. He is now back at the shelter and ready for adoption. He loves to meet people, wants to play with other dogs, has shown to be good with cats, and is an incredibly happy boy.

This big puppy is a joy to be around! His unusual fuzzy features make him look like something out of a Dr. Seuss book. Come meet Basil at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Call (707) 840-9132 for more information.

Both of these boys are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ready for their forever homes. And if this article piques your interest about fostering, please contact me at [email protected]!















