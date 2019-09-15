Dogtown: Meet Digby, a social butterfly

One thing that we do at Redwood Pals Rescue is to work with the dogs at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter that have not yet passed their shelter temperament testing.

Sometimes these dogs are very shy, or overwhelmed by the barking and activity of the shelter. Handling them gently, bringing them goodies and exposing them to more nice people can make a world of difference.

Our goal with those dogs is to get them comfortable enough with the shelter environment that they can move into the adoptable section and put their best paw forward when the public comes to look at them.

These have been some of our most affectionate dogs once they are more at ease in the shelter. Other dogs come in from environments that don’t encourage their best behavior.

Either they have been neglected, like the dogs that spend all day tied out in a yard, or abused, or just left to make their own decisions without good training and guidance from a responsible owner.

Again, our best outcome is for these dogs to become adoptable through the shelter, but that isn’t always an option and so we try to find good placements for them through our organization.

Just this week we saw one of our rescue dogs, Lumpy, aka Finn, go off to his forever home! Finn is one of those dogs that doesn’t love to be handled for veterinary procedures, like nail clipping or vaccinations, but is a very easy keeper in all other respects – quiet, housebroken, good with other dogs and children and nicely mannered. We were able to find the perfect home for him with an owner that is happy to trade off having a great dog for some extra responsibilities at the vet’s. That is a success in our books!

Digby is a dog that we have been working with. He is a smaller sized male dog of about five years old, guesstimated to be a Rat Terrier mix and weighing about 30 to 35 pounds. Digby was considered to be too reactive to other dogs, but it seems that he just needed more opportunities for positive dog socialization

He has become quite the social butterfly since we have been walking him with other dogs. He is particularly fond of the ladies, but has also been good with the friendly males that he has recently met.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition

Digby is a smart little guy and we’re not surprised that he has responded so well to reshaping his social behavior. Between his intelligence and his physical agility, we would expect him to do very well in competitive activities, like scentwork or agility training. He’s a friendly little fellow and will make a great walking or jogging partner and general companion.

To meet Digby, please contact Redwood Pals at [email protected] or call our voicemail at (707) 633-8842. Digby could also be available as a foster dog. Contact us for more information about fostering!

One dog at the shelter that didn’t need any help in her socialization is the beautiful Lavender. Lavender is a large breed puppy about six months old.

She may have Boxer or Cane Corso in her mix. She is very gentle and already walks quite nicely on the leash. She was a participant in our recent training at the shelter where we studied dog interactions.

She was a perfect participant and was calm and willing to meet any other dog for play or walking together.

She is still young and we always advise continued training, but this dog is off to a great start! If you have been looking for a large family dog who loves cuddling and belly rubs, this is the one for you.

Lavender is available from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, open Monday through Friday. More information is at (707) 840-9132.













