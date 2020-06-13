Dogtown: Meet Dahlia & Jessie, two friendly girls

It is week 12 of shelter-in-place and there are a few more dogs available at the shelter. That wild thunderstorm of a week or so ago spooked quite a few dogs and sent them running for a safe place!

Fortunately most of them were quickly reunited with their people. For the first time I can remember, there are more female dogs than males available for adoption at the shelter. Our happy Sunny boy was recently adopted, leaving several of his girlfriends at the shelter awaiting their own turns to find their forever homes!

Dahlia was one of Sunny’s playmates. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old female. This pretty girl is believed to be a Husky and German Shepherd mix.

She is a medium-large dog, around 60 to 65 pounds. Dahlia is a lot of fun! She is playful, active, adventurous and very dog-friendly. Dahlia has lived with children and another dog before and was just fine with both.

With a little Husky in her heritage, she is best suited for an active lifestyle with people who would like to take her places and keep her challenged with training and activities.

Dahlia has been very friendly with the other dogs at the shelter and loves to play! She would love a canine playmate of her very own. Dahlia is housebroken, spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations. She would do best in a home without cats and with a secure enclosure. Please call the shelter at (707) 840-9132, Monday through Friday, for an appointment to meet Dahlia.

Another nice female available currently is Jessie. Jessie is about four years old and believed to be some sort of German Shepherd mix. Jessie is a sweetheart who has been winning the hearts of everyone who has met her.

She is a nice medium size, about 50 pounds. Jessie likes to play fetch and receive pets. She is attentive and food-motivated so additional training should be easy.

Jessie is reserved upon meeting new dogs as she sizes them up, but has been friendly with everyone she has met once she is convinced they mean her no harm. She is the smallest dog at the shelter right now so it is reasonable to make sure the bigger ones are friendly! Jessie is quiet and patient in her kennel. She spent a little time with her finder before arriving at the shelter so we know that she is housebroken.

Initial tests indicate that she could probably live in harmony with a cat. Jessie is also spayed, microchipped and current on vaccines. To meet her, please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at the number above to make an appointment. At this time the shelter is still closed to walk-in traffic.















